Boiler Banter Podcast: Updates on Purdue Football, Volleyball and Basketball Notes
With the start of the athletic calendar creeping closer, there's plenty to talk about on the latest edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast. This week, host Dustin Schutte talks about football, volleyball, and men's basketball.
Schutte starts off by talking about the unknowns with Purdue football, particularly the quarterback situation. Are the Boilermakers closer to naming a starter? Then, the conversation flips to the volleyball court, discussing the expectations for coach Dave Shondell and the program for the 2025 season.
Finally, Schutte concludes the episode by talking about Purdue's latest offer to a 7-foot center, as well as comments made by Oscar Cluff about his commitment to the program last spring.
Boiler Banter Podcast
