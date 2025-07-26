Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Basketball Recruiting News and Trusting Matt Painter
It's been an active few weeks for Purdue basketball in the world of recruiting. On this week's Boiler Banter Podcast, writer Dustin Schutte provides some of the latest updates on the 2026 class.
Three top-50 players in the 2026 recruiting class have kept Purdue in their list of finalists: Bo Ogden, Anthony Thompson, and Taylen Kinney. Additionally, the Boilermakers have thrown out offers to two more players in the 2026 cycle.
Additionally, there have been some whispers about the Purdue coaching staff "star chasing" with the 2026 class. Schutte puts that theory to rest and why fans should trust coach Matt Painter and his staff when it comes to recruiting.
