2026 Target Trey Thompson Announces Visit to Purdue
Trey Thompson, a Purdue target in the 2026 class, will be taking an official visit to campus this weekend. The Greeneville, Tenn. native released a social media post, saying he'd be in town for Friday night's game as the 13th-ranked Boilermakers host No. 2 Alabama at Mackey Arena.
Thompson received an offer from Purdue back in July. Per Rivals.com, Thompson has received offers from Appalachian State, Butler, East Tennessee State, Ohio, Stetson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Xavier. He is currently unranked by 247Sports but has received a four-star ranking from Rivals.
Thompson is a 6-foot-8 forward in the 2026 class and is coming off a stellar season in 2023-24 at the high school level. He averaged 24.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game at Greeneville High School.
"After speaking with (Coach Painter) I am very thankful and appreciative to have received an offer from Purdue," Thompson wrote on X back in July.
Thompson will get to experience Mackey Arena at its finest. The iconic venue is one of the best atmospheres in the sport, and hosting a top-15 matchup will only intensify the atmosphere.
