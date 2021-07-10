Big Ten Daily: 2022 5-Star DL Includes Michigan Football in Top 5

Walter Nolen, a five-star defensive lineman, includes Michigan in his top five, George Fitzpatrick is a four-star offensive lineman that committed to Ohio State and three-star offensive lineman Bray Lynch committed to Indiana. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Walter Nolen, a five-star defensive lineman from the class of 2022, released his top-five on Friday. Alongside four SEC programs, Michigan is among his potential destinations.

He also included Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Alabama in a Tweet below.

Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman from St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova, Tennessee, is the top player at his position in the country and the No. 3 overall prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He's received 25 total offers and taken official visits to Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida recently. He visited Michigan last month as well.

The Wolverines' 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference. The program has one five-star prospects committed to the team, cornerback Will Johnson out of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

247Sports Analysis

"Stoutly assembled defensive lineman with college-ready size. Owns the requisite height and possesses verified length to foster more bulk addition if desired. Powerful build manifests in point-of-attack disruption. Flashes consistent suddenness at the snap and closes fast in pursuit. Shows outstanding lateral range relative to size. Punchy and physical. Motor runs hot. Strong enough to make plays through blocks. Can also run plays down from back side.

Has posted outstanding verified testing numbers. Violent hands will become even more dangerous as pass-rush move set expands. Could thrive inside in a four-man front but looks to have position and scheme versatility. Among the nation's top defensive prospects in the 2022 class. Should become impact high-major defensive lineman with high-round NFL Draft ceiling."

Colorado Four-Star OL Commits to Ohio State

George Fitzpatrick, a 2022 four-star offensive lineman from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, announced his commitment to the Ohio State football program in a Tweet below.

The Buckeyes have continued to bolster their No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.

Fitzpatrick is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect and among the top-300 players in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the nation's 27th-rated offensive tackle.

The 2022 prospect holds 29 total offers, and he chose Ohio State over high-profile programs such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

He is the Buckeyes' 17th player of the cycle to give his pledge and the 15th prospect with a four or five-star rating to verbally commit.

Indiana Gets Commitment from Texas OL

Bray Lynch, a 2022 three-star offensive tackle from Austin, Texas, announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Friday.

Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle who plays at Westlake High School in Austin. He is a top-60 offensive lineman, according to 247Sports. Lynch is Indiana's 11th overall recruit in the cycle and the second from Texas.

Quarterback Josh Hoover of Rockwall is the other. He is a three-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Lynch held 14 offers, but narrowed his list to Indiana, Duke and Oklahoma State at the end of his recruitment. He is the second offensive lineman in Indiana's class, joining Carter Smith of Ohio.

Indiana’s class is currently rated No. 24 in the country and fifth in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Rutgers.

In 2020, Austin Westlake won its second straight Texas 6A state championship. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik is a Clemson commit.

