Big Ten Daily: 2022 4-Star Athlete Jaden Mangham Sets Commitment Date

Four-star recruit Jaden Mangham is considering four Big Ten programs and will commit on Aug. 1, Minnesota earns verbal commitment for Division II transfer Danny Ogele and Northwestern earns commitment from four-star defensive end Anto Saka. Here's the latest from around the conference.

Jaden Mangham, a 2022, four-star athlete from Wylie E. Groves High School in Franklin, Michigan, announced he will officially commit to a college program on Aug. 1. He has four Big Ten programs in his top six, including Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Nebraska.

Mangham is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect that plays both wide receiver and defensive back while also competing in track and field. He is the No. 17 athlete in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 7 prospect from his home state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Before narrowing his list down to six, Mangham received 36 total offers. He's taken visits to Illinois, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Nebraska, all of which are among his top considerations.

Last season, Mangham helped Wylie E. Groves earn an overall record of 5-4, which included two state playoff victories before being defeated in the third round.

Minnesota Earns Commitment From Divison II Transfer Forward

Danny Ogele, a Divison II transfer forward from Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, verbally committed to the Minnesota basketball program on Saturday. The graduate transfer will be immediately eligible to play during the 2021-22 season.

He will add depth to a Golden Gophers' team that is led by new head coach Ben Johnson.

"I just want to thank God because without Him I am nothing," Ogele wrote. "Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who stayed in my corner and guided me throughout this process. Thank you to all the school who took the time to reach out and recruit me."

Ogele is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for a team that finished with a 13-1 record. He started in all 14 games and scored in double figures 10 times.

Minnesota finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-15 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. After the season, the team parted ways with former coach Richard Pitino and hired Johnson, a former player and assistant for the Golden Gophers, to lead the program.

Northwestern Earns Commitment From 2022 Four-Star DE

Anto Saka, a 2022, four-star defensive end from Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Northwestern football program on Saturday.

Saka is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound prospect and the second four-star recruit for the Wildcats in the 2022 cycle. He is the No. 16 edge defender and the No. 7 player in his home state of Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Before making his selection, Saka held offers from 33 total programs. He chose Northwestern over Penn State, USCm Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Saka has played multiple positions during his high school career, primarily along the defensive line and at linebacker. He also competes for his school's track and field team and posted an 11.5-second time in the 100-meter dash.

As of now, Northwestern’s 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 21 in the country, which is good for fifth in the Big Ten.

