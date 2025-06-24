Center Grove Defensive Lineman Commits to Purdue Over Indiana, Wisconsin
Purdue has added an in-state defensive lineman to its 2026 recruiting class. Central Grove standout Kobe Cherry announced his commitment on Monday, becoming the 18th prospect to verbally pledge to the Boilermakers this cycle.
Cherry is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Greenwood, Ind. He had narrowed his list of options down to three programs, committing to Purdue over offers from Indiana and Wisconsin.
Cherry missed his entire junior high school football season at Center Grove due to a knee injury. However, he shined as a sophomore in 2023, piling up 70 tackles, six for loss, and three sacks.
247Sports ranks Cherry as the No. 125 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 19 prospect out of Indiana. He received eight offers on the recruiting front.
Cherry is the younger brother of Tyler Cherry, a quarterback at Indiana. This season, he is working as a student coach while recovering from an injury.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 43rd nationally and 14th in the Big Ten.
Related stories on Purdue football
DL CONSIDERING PURDUE, INDIANA: Katrell Webb, a three-star defensive end in the 2026 class, has narrowed down his list of possible destinations to Purdue, Indiana, and Florida State. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS VERSATILE ATH OUT OF GEORGIA: Purdue's big recruiting weekend was capped off by a pledge from 6-foot-6 athlete Dream Rashad, who was one of five players in the 2026 class to commit. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS DL TO 2026 CLASS: Purdue's big recruiting weekend continued Sunday, landing three-star defensive lineman Josiah Hope out of Kentucky. He held several offers from SEC programs. CLICK HERE