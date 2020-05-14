3-Star Michigan WR Deion Burks Commits to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three-star wide receiver Deion Burks committed to Purdue on Wednesday, marking the eighth commit of the 2021 class for the Boilermakers.

Burks chose Purdue over Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, and Kentucky. He is the second receiver in the 2021 Purdue recruiting class.

The Belleville, Mich. native was named first-team in the state after catching 35 passes for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns and helped lead Belleville to the state semifinals.

The 5-foot, 10-inch wideout is ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the state of Michigan's 2021 class and No. 32 overall player in the state, according to 247Sports Composite.

“Deion took a major jump this year in terms of his maturity and leadership on and off the field,” said Belleville coach Jermain Crowell after the season, pointing out that he was a track star as well. “He embraced the physicality of football, is a playmaker and will play both ways next year.

“Purdue is a good fit for him,” said Crowell of Burks. “I tell the kid to go to the school that loves you and they seem to really prioritize Deion, so I think they will make use of his talents. They’re doing a good job of recruiting around here.”

