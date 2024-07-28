Purdue Basketball Offers 2026 Center From Utah
Purdue has extended another offer to a recruit in the 2026 class. Jamyn Sondrup, a 6-foot-9 center in Springville, Utah received an offer from the Boilermakers recently.
Sondrup, who does not currently have any rankings from 247Sports, has received offers from six other programs. Arizona State, BYU, Cal, UNLV, Utah and Utah Valley have also shown interest in the big man.
Purdue has offered four players in the 2026 class recently. Along with Sondrup, the Boilermakers have also offered three-star forward Colben Landrew, in-state guard Luke Ertel and Tennessee forward Trey Thompson.
In just two seasons at Springville High School, Sondrup has proven to be an effective player on the floor. This past season, the sophomore averaged a double-double with 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.
Sondrup shot 60% from the floor and 68% from the free throw line during his sophomore season, as well. He's show the ability to knock down shots from 3-point range, but doesn't step out behind the arc frequently.
Sondrup has already scored 800 points and grabbd 432 rebounds in his first two seasons at the high school level. He's also tallied 51 blocks.
Matt Painter and his staff have been active with the 2026 recruiting class recently. There probably won't be any commitments this early in the process, but Purdue wants to get its name in the door quickly so it has a shot to land some of its preferred prospects.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 34-5 campaign in 2023-24, reaching the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.