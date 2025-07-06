Purdue Beats Out Several Big Ten, SEC Programs For Talented Defensive Lineman
Purdue continues to add talent to its defensive line in the 2026 recruiting class. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers landed a verbal commitment from three-star lineman Jamarcus Whyce, who held offers from several Big Ten and SEC programs.
Whyce made his announcement with a social media post on Saturday. The Dayton, Ohio native becomes the 19th player to commit to Purdue in the 2026 class and is the fifth defensive lineman.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Whyce initially committed to Louisville back in June. He received offers from Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and others.
During his junior season at Trotwood-Madison High School, Whyce totaled 64 tackles, 13.5 for loss, and seven sacks. He's ranked as the No. 509 player in the 2026 class, the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Purdue, per 247Sports.
With Whyce's commitment to Purdue, the Boilermakers' 2026 recruiting class ranks 45th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten.
