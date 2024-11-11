Purdue Basketball Extends Offer to 2026 4-star Prospect From St. Louis
Purdue has extended an offer to one of the top big men in the 2026 recruiting class. Over the weekend, four-star forward Sheek Pearson announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Pearson, a 6-foot-10 forward from St. Louis, is listed as a top-100 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. In addition to Purdue, he's received offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Missouri and St. Louis.
"Blessed to announce that I have received a Division I offer from Purdue University," Pearson wrote on X.
Per StockRisers.com, Pearson averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for Brad Beal Elite's 16U squad, which won the 2024 Peach Jam.
Purdue already has one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, landing in-state prospect Luke Ertel. As a sophomore at Mount Vernon, Ertel averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest last year. The Marauders finished the season with a 15-9 record, losing a 58-56 heartbreaker to New Palestine in the sectional round of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament.
Sheek Pearson AAU highlights
