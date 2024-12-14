Purdue Football Adds 2 More Commitments to 2025 Recruiting Class
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class continues to grow. The Boilermakers were able to add two defensive backs on Friday, bringing the commitment total to 13 players.
On Friday, Purdue received commitments from three-star safety Vi'Naz Cobb and three-star cornerback Antonio Parker Jr. Both will head to West Lafayette via St. Louis.
The Boilermakers confirmed the pledges with social media posts on Friday.
Cobb is listed as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect and is considered a top-200 safety. He's also tabbed as a top-30 player out of Missouri, per 247Sports. Parker measures at 6-foot, 170 pounds and is ranked as the No. 31 player out of Missouri.
Both Cobb and Parker were previously committed to UNLV, following new coach Barry Odom to Purdue. These are significant additions for the Boilermakers, as they had just six players sign their National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period.
Odom has done an excellent job of recruiting players to Purdue, bringing that total up to 13 commitments for the 2025 class. The Boilers are still behind compared to other Big Ten teams, ranking 81st overall and last in the Big Ten.
PURDUE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE
HELDT SCHEDULES CLEMSON VISIT: Former Purdue defensive end Will Heldt is reportedly taking a visit to Clemson. He had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Boilermakers in 2024. CLICK HERE
BIBER COMMITS TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue tight end Drew Biber has announced that he will transfer to Minnesota. He played in 37 career games with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FLIPS UNLV TIGHT END: Three-star tight end Jon Grimmett has flipped his commitment from UNLV to Purdue, following Barry Odom. He's the third player to flip his commitment. CLICK HERE