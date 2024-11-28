Purdue Football Commit, 3-Star LB Flips to Illinois on Thanksgiving Day
Well, the Purdue football program received some bad news on Thanksgiving Day. Three-star linebacker and 2025 prospect Grant Beerman, who initially committed to the Boilermakers in July, flipped his commitment to Illinois.
Beerman made the announcement with a social media post on Thanksgiving. It's another big blow for coach Ryan Walters and his staff, having lost a number of commitments from the 2025 class during a 1-10 season.
Beerman is a native of West Chester, Ohio and is considered a top-500 overall prospect in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beerman is ranked as a top-50 linebacker, per 247Sports.
With Beerman's flip, Purdue's 2025 recruiting class is now down to just 10 members. The Boilermakers currently own the No. 86 recruiting class in the country and rank last in the Big Ten.
Beerman joins an Illinois team that currently owns an 8-3 record and ranks No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Coach Bret Bielema has assembled a 2025 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 50 nationally.
