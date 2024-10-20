Purdue Football Loses Fourth Commitment From 2025 Class
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class has taken another major hit. Three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey has decommitted from the program and has re-opened his recruitment.
Pavey, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman out of Cincinnati, Ohio, becomes the fourth player from Purdue's 2025 class to decommit in the last two weeks. The Boilermakers now have just a nine-man class, which ranks 80th nationally and dead last in the Big Ten.
"I would like to thank the entire Purdue family that includes coaches, staff, current players, alumni and anyone who was involved in my recruitment process to West Lafayette," Pavey wrote on social media. "Purdue s a first class organization, I graciously enjoyed my journey.
"I come to my platform with a heavy heart, after several thoughtful conversatons with my family, we have determined that I will be flipping my commitment from Purdue. ... I am officially reopening my recruitment."
Pavey was listed as a top-50 prospect from Ohio and ranked No. 726 nationally, per 247Sports. His announcement came on Saturday, just a day after Purdue dropped a 35-0 game to No. 2 Oregon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
With the loss, Purdue dropped to 1-6 on the 2024 season and is now 5-14 under coach Ryan Walters.
In the last two weeks, Purdue has lost commitments from five players — four from the 2025 class and one from the 2026 cycle. The Boilers have dropped pledges from three-star offensive lineman Takhyian Whitset, three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill and four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. as recent decommitments from Purdue's 2025 class. The Boilers also lost a verbal pledge from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, a member of the 2026 class.
