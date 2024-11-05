Purdue Football Picks Up Commitment from 2025 Ohio Running Back
Purdue's football team received some good news this week, picking up a verbal commitment from three-star running back Ziaire Stevens. The Akron, Ohio native becomes the 11th player to pledge to the Boilermakers in the 2025 class.
Stevens, a 5-foot-10. 185-pound prospect, picked Purdue over offers from 14 other schools, including Indiana. He ranks as the No. 105 running back in the class and is the No. 70 player out of the talent-rich state of Ohio, per 247Sports.
"After a great conversation with (coach Joe Dineen), I am blessed to receive an offer and announce my commitment to (Purdue University)," Stevens wrote on social media. "I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead. I am eager to get to work, develop my skills, and grow both as an athlete and an individual."
During his junior season at East High School in Akron, Stevens piled up the rushing yards. He finished the season with 1,366 and 13 touchdowns on 153 carries.
Stevens committed to Purdue over Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Marshall, Pitt, Temple and others. He joins a Boilermaker recruiting class in 2025 that ranks 81st nationally.
Below are some of Stevens' high school highlights:
