Purdue Football Picks Up Verbal Commitment From 2026 Indianapolis Offensive Lineman
Purdue has added a seventh verbal commitment to its 2026 recruiting class. On Monday, the Boilermakers landed a pledge from Indianapolis offensive lineman James "Bam" Williams Jr., who attends Lawrence Central High School.
Williams made his announcement with a post on social media. He's listed as a 6-foot-3, 275-pound interior offensive lineman. Per 247Sports, he's a three-star prospect and is considered the No. 10 player from Indiana.
"1000% committed. I'm already home!!!" Williams wrote on X. "And extremely blessed."
Williams also received offers from Appalachian State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois, per 247Sports.
Williams becomes the second in-state player to commit to Purdue's 2026 class. The other is Brock Brownfield, another interior offensive lineman out of New Palestine.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class now has seven players committed, which ranks 53rd nationally and 16th in the Big Ten.
