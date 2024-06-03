Purdue Gets Transfer Commitment From Former Illinois State Long Snapper
Purdue has addressed some special teams concerns this week. On Sunday, the Boilermakers landed a transfer pledge from former Illinois State long snapper Claude Strnad. The redshirt freshman made his announcement in a social media post.
"After a great camp, I'm grateful to announce my commitment to Purdue!" he wrote on X. "Excited to get to work!"
Strnad spent one season at Illinois State and utilized his redshirt year during the 2023 campaign. He'll have all four years of eligibility to use at Purdue.
At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Strnad was rated as a 4.5-star long snapper as a high school prospect, per Rubio Long Snapping. During his prep career, he also played along the offensive line at Loyola Academy (Ill.).
Strnad was one of two commitments Purdue received on Sunday. The Boilermakers also received a verbal pledge from three-star running back Jaron Thomas, a native of Elkhart, Ind.
The Concord High School star announced his commitment via a post on social media Sunday night. He rushed for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. Thomas became the sixth member of the Boilermakers' 2025 recruiting class.
Purdue is coming off a 4-8 season in 2023, the first season under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilers are hoping to return to bowl eligibility in 2024.
