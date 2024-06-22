Purdue Lands Commitment from 4-Star California Quarterback
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class got a major boost on Friday. The Boilermakers landed a verbal commitment from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, one of the top-300 overall prospects of the cycle.
Rios, a Downey, Calif. product, announced his pledge on social media on Friday. He became the first player in the 2026 recruiting cycle to commit to coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers.
During his sophomore season at Downey High School, Rios threw for 2,633 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He completed 73% of his passes, as well.
Rios is listed as a 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback. He ranks as a top-20 gunslinger in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. Nationally, he's slotted as the No. 289 player in the cycle.
More than a dozen schools showed interest in Rios. He picked Purdue over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington and others.
Although it's still a few years away, you can never look too far ahead on the recruiting front. Purdue's 2026 class is off to a really strong start with the pledge from Rios.
PURDUE LANDS IN-STATE OL: Purdue got bigger along the offensive line on Thursday, landing a commitment from in-state prospect Cameron Gorin. The three-star talent from Fishers, Ind. picked the Boilermakers over offers from 14 other programs. CLICK HERE
PURDUE GETS PLEDGE FROM OHIO TE: Purdue has received another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. The Boilermakers have earned a verbal pledge from 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end Brian Kortovich, a three-star prospect out of Cleveland, Ohio. CLICK HERE