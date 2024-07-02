Purdue Lands Pledge from 2025 Defensive Tackle Drayden Pavey
Purdue has added to its 2025 recruiting class. Tuesday, the Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey. He had received more than 20 offers.
Pavey made his announcement via social media on Tuesday. He becomes the 10th player in the 2025 recruiting cycle to verbally commit to Ryan Walters and the Purdue staff.
This month, Pavey made visits to Purdue, Wisconsin and Indiana. Those were the three schools the defensive lineman had focused his attention before his decision on Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Pavey ranks as a top-100 defensive lineman in the 2025 class. He attends Taft (Ohio) High School and is considered one of the top-50 prospects from the state.
Last season, Pavey accounted for 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Pavey is just the second defensive lineman to commit to Purdue in the 2025 class thus far. Back in March, the Boilers received a pledge from 6-foot-6, 210-pound defensive end Landon Brooks, a native of Muncie, Ind.
It's been a busy summer for Walters and his staff, having landed five recruits since June 1.
