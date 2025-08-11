Boilermakers Country

Who Purdue Basketball Has Offered in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Purdue has been active on the recruiting front with the 2027 class. We're keeping track of who the Boilermakers have offered in the cycle.

Dustin Schutte

Logan-Rogersville guard Chase Branham attempts a floater
The world of recruiting never sleeps. Coach Matt Painter and his staff have been busy evaluating talent and extending offers to members of the 2027 recruiting class, and we're keeping track of those moves at Purdue Boilermakers on SI.

Here's a rundown of the offers, along with highlights for each player on the list. Information and rankings regarding the prospects on the list are aided by 247Sports.

2027 Purdue basketball offers

Darius Wabbington

  • Position: Center
  • Height: 6-foot-11
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 23
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Jason Gardner Jr.

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 24
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Kevin Savage

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 35
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Chase Branham

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 38
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Reese Alston

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 39
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Isaiah Hill

  • Position: Center
  • Height: 6-foot-10
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 48
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Jaxson Davis

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 65
  • Star ranking: 4-star

Chase Richardson

  • Position: Point guard
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 247Sports ranking: No. 104
  • Star ranking: 3-star






