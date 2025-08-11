Who Purdue Basketball Has Offered in the 2027 Recruiting Class
Purdue has been active on the recruiting front with the 2027 class. We're keeping track of who the Boilermakers have offered in the cycle.
The world of recruiting never sleeps. Coach Matt Painter and his staff have been busy evaluating talent and extending offers to members of the 2027 recruiting class, and we're keeping track of those moves at Purdue Boilermakers on SI.
Here's a rundown of the offers, along with highlights for each player on the list. Information and rankings regarding the prospects on the list are aided by 247Sports.
2027 Purdue basketball offers
Darius Wabbington
- Position: Center
- Height: 6-foot-11
- 247Sports ranking: No. 23
- Star ranking: 4-star
Jason Gardner Jr.
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 24
- Star ranking: 4-star
Kevin Savage
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 5-foot-9
- 247Sports ranking: No. 35
- Star ranking: 4-star
Chase Branham
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 247Sports ranking: No. 38
- Star ranking: 4-star
Reese Alston
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 247Sports ranking: No. 39
- Star ranking: 4-star
Isaiah Hill
- Position: Center
- Height: 6-foot-10
- 247Sports ranking: No. 48
- Star ranking: 4-star
Jaxson Davis
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 65
- Star ranking: 4-star
Chase Richardson
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 104
- Star ranking: 3-star
