4-Star Guard Includes Purdue Women's Basketball in Top 6 Schools
One of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class is considering Purdue as a destination. Chikae Desdunes, a 5-foot-9 guard, has narrowed down her list of schools to six, according to On3's Talia Goodman.
Desdunes is a four-star guard in the 2026 recruiting class and has received a 94 grade from ESPN. The six schools she's still considering are Purdue, Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Auburn, and Baylor.
"Desdunes has the athleticism and skill set to apply real pressure to the opposing defenses she faces as a member of Cy-Fair. She made waves on the offensive end of the court at the NCAA Basketball Academy," wrote 247Sports' Brandon Clay. "Desdunes can really score the basketball, and as a result, her stock continues to rise throughout the month of July."
Official visits have been set for all six finalists.
Purdue is entering the fifth year under coach Katie Gearlds in 2025. The Boilermakers have posted a 61-64 record in that span with two WNIT appearances and one trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Chikae Desdunes highlights
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
PURDUE WBB ADDS BARRETT TO ROSTER: The Purdue women's basketball team added Carley Barrett, a former Lafayette Central Catholic star, to the 2025-26 roster as a walk-on player. CLICK HERE
DUNN HONORED BY FEVER: The Indiana Fever honored former coach, general manager and Purdue women's basketball coach Lin Dunn during Tuesday night's game vs. the Dallas Wings. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WBB SCHEDULE SET: The complete nonconference schedule has been set for the Purdue women's basketball 2025-26 season, which is highlighted by a trip to Kentucky in November. CLICK HERE