Boilermakers Country

2025 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll Released

The 2025 Big Ten volleyball preseason poll has been released, and Nebraska is projected to win the conference. Where is everyone else expected to finish?

Dustin Schutte

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27)
Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Big Ten Volleyball Media Days set for Monday and Tuesday, the conference has released its preseason poll for the upcoming 2025 season. Nebraska is the preseason favorite to win the league, which would be the program's third conference championship in the last four years.

Reigning national champion Penn State is picked to finish second in the league and Big Ten power Wisconsin rounds out the top three in the preseason poll. Here's a look at the complete poll ahead of the 2025 campaign:

  1. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  2. Penn State Nittany Lions
  3. Wisconsin Badgers
  4. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  5. UCLA Bruins
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Purdue Boilermakers
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Illinois Fighting Illini
  10. Michigan Wolverines
  11. Indiana Hoosiers
  12. Oregon Ducks
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Michigan State Spartans
  15. Northwestern Wildcats
  16. Maryland Terrapins
  17. Iowa Hawkeyes
  18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days schedule

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days is scheduled for Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 at Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago. All 18 teams will be in attendance for the event. Here's a look at the schedule of when each team will speak.

Monday's schedule

  • Illinois — 1:07-1:27 p.m. ET
  • Penn State — 1:32-1:52 p.m. ET
  • Maryland — 1:57-2:17 p.m. ET
  • Northwestern — 2:22-2:42 p.m. ET
  • Rutgers — 2:47-3:07 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota — 3:12-3:32 p.m. ET
  • Purdue — 3:37-3:57 p.m. ET
  • Indiana — 4:02-4:22 p.m. ET
  • Nebraska — 4:27-4:47 p.m. ET

Tuesday's schedule

  • Michigan — 10:07-10:27 a.m. ET
  • Oregon — 10:32-1052 a.m. ET
  • Iowa — 10:57-11:17 a.m. ET
  • Michigan State — 11:22-11:42 a.m. ET
  • USC — 11:47-12:07 p.m. ET
  • Washington — 12:12-12:32 p.m. ET
  • Ohio State — 12:37-12:57 p.m. ET
  • UCLA — 1:02-1:22 p.m. ET
  • Wisconsin — 1:27-1:47 p.m. ET

Related stories

FORMER PURDUE ASSISTANT JOINS WISCONSIN STAFF: A former Purdue volleyball assistant coach has been hired to join Kelly Sheffield's staff at Wisconsin, the program announced on Wednesday. CLICK HERE

INDIANA-PURDUE PLAYING IN INDY: Purdue and Indiana are looking to make more Big Ten volleyball attendance history this year, scheduling a match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Volleyball