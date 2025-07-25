2025 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll Released
With Big Ten Volleyball Media Days set for Monday and Tuesday, the conference has released its preseason poll for the upcoming 2025 season. Nebraska is the preseason favorite to win the league, which would be the program's third conference championship in the last four years.
Reigning national champion Penn State is picked to finish second in the league and Big Ten power Wisconsin rounds out the top three in the preseason poll. Here's a look at the complete poll ahead of the 2025 campaign:
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Washington Huskies
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Big Ten Volleyball Media Days schedule
Big Ten Volleyball Media Days is scheduled for Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 at Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago. All 18 teams will be in attendance for the event. Here's a look at the schedule of when each team will speak.
Monday's schedule
- Illinois — 1:07-1:27 p.m. ET
- Penn State — 1:32-1:52 p.m. ET
- Maryland — 1:57-2:17 p.m. ET
- Northwestern — 2:22-2:42 p.m. ET
- Rutgers — 2:47-3:07 p.m. ET
- Minnesota — 3:12-3:32 p.m. ET
- Purdue — 3:37-3:57 p.m. ET
- Indiana — 4:02-4:22 p.m. ET
- Nebraska — 4:27-4:47 p.m. ET
Tuesday's schedule
- Michigan — 10:07-10:27 a.m. ET
- Oregon — 10:32-1052 a.m. ET
- Iowa — 10:57-11:17 a.m. ET
- Michigan State — 11:22-11:42 a.m. ET
- USC — 11:47-12:07 p.m. ET
- Washington — 12:12-12:32 p.m. ET
- Ohio State — 12:37-12:57 p.m. ET
- UCLA — 1:02-1:22 p.m. ET
- Wisconsin — 1:27-1:47 p.m. ET
