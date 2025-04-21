Purdue WBB Commit Avery Gordon Playing in Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic
Purdue women's basketball commit Avery Gordon will get the opportunity to play in one of the most famous gymnasiums in the country. The Brownsburg High School standout is on the roster for Saturday's Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic, which will be played at the home of the Hickory Huskers, made famous by the 1986 film, Hoosiers.
Monday, The Indianapolis Star released the rosters for this weekend's event. Selections for the All-Star Game are divided into two teams: Hickory and Terhune.
Gordon averaged 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game as a senior at Brownsburg. She was an Indiana All-Star selection as both a junior and a senior for her dominant play on the court.
During her career at Brownsburg, Gordon scored 1,626 points, grabbed 816 rebounds and blocked 227 shots. She's a four-star member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class. Her 6-foot-7 size will provide the Boilermakers with some talent and depth in the frontcourt.
Saturday's Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic (Knightstown, Ind.) is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET with the girls game. The boys game will then be played afterwards.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
NYA SMITH COMMITS TO PURDUE: Nya Smith, the SoCon Freshman and Six Player of the Year at UNC-Greensboro, has announced her commitment to the Purdue women's basketball program. CLICK HERE
BOILERS LAND KIKI SMITH: Former Arkansas guard Kiki Smith is transferring to Purdue, she announced Saturday. She averaged 10.2 points and 2.0 assists during the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE
REYNOLDS SISTERS COMMIT TO UT-ARLINGTON: Ex-Purdue women's basketball players and sisters Mila, Amiyah and Kira Reynolds have announced they're transferring to UT-Arlington, where they'll play under former Boilermaker Shereka Wright. CLICK HERE