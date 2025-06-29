WNBA Boilers: Stephanie White Hits Career Milestone With Fever's Win Over Wings
Purdue legend Stephanie White hit a new coaching career milestone with the Indiana Fever's 94-86 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday. She has officially hit the century mark in total wins as a head coach in the WNBA.
White guided the Fever to a win on Friday, which was the 100th of her career. With the victory, Indiana improved to 8-8 on the season.
It's fitting for White, who got her start as a head coach in the WNBA with the Fever back in 2015. She led the organization for two seasons before taking a job at Vanderbilt in 2016.
The Fever posted a 37-31 record across those two years with White in charge.
White returned to the WNBA in 2023 as the coach of the Connecticut Sun, where she spent two years. In her two seasons on the East Coast, the former Boilermaker led the team to a 55-25 record and a pair of playoff appearances.
Following the 2024 campaign, White returned to her home state to take over as the coach of the Fever. She came into the year with a 92-56 record, needing eight victories to hit the 100-win mark in her career.
It took 16 games, but White finally reached the milestone. She'll look to add to that total on Thursday, July 3, when the Fever host the Las Vegas Aces.
