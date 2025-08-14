Purdue Women's Basketball Adds Lafayette Central Catholic Star as Walk-On
The Purdue women's basketball team added a local player to its 2025-26 roster. The program has officially added Carley Barrett, a standout player at Lafayette Central Catholic, to the team for the upcoming season. She will be a walk-on.
Barrett is a 5-foot-7 guard who scored more than 1,500 career points during her high school career at Lafayette Central Catholic. She was also responsible for 464 steals and 441 assists as a four-year starter with the Knights.
Lafayette Central Catholic won four sectional titles and three regional championships in the IHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament during Barrett's time on the team. The Knights also reached the State Championship Game in 2022 and 2025.
Barrett had an outstanding senior campaign, averaging 14.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 5.8 steals per game. The team finished with a 25-5 record and lost in the state title game to Borden.
Barrett is the daughter of Dave Barrett and the younger sister of Carson Barrett — both having played on the Purdue men's basketball teams. Dave played under Gene Keady from 1988-91 and Carson played for Matt Painter from 2020-24.
