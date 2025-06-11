Purdue Women's Basketball Releases Official Roster, Jersey Numbers for 2025-26 Season
The Purdue women's basketball roster is set for the 2025-26 season. The program released the names and jersey numbers for the upcoming year, with plenty of new faces arriving in West Lafayette.
Coach Katie Gearlds and her staff welcomed in six players via the transfer portal and three recruits will be joining the program, as well. Purdue returns three players from last year's roster — McKenna Layden, Lana McCarthy and Kendall Puryear. Madison Layden-Zay also returns after sitting out the 2024-25 campaign.
Below is the complete roster, as well as jersey numbers for Purdue's 2025-26 women's basketball team:
- #2 Taylor Henderson, 5-foot-11 junior guard
- #3 Nya Smith, 5-foot-9 sophomore guard
- #4 Keona Douwstra, 5-foot-9 freshman guard
- #5 Taylor Feldman, 5-foot-8 senior guard
- #8 Hila Karsh, 5-foot-8 freshman guard
- #11 McKenna Layden, 6-foot-2 junior forward
- #13 Saige Stahl, 6-foot-1 junior forward
- #22 Kendall Puryear, 6-foot-3 sophomore forward
- #23 Kiki Smith, 5-foot-7 junior guard
- #33 Madison Layden-Zay, 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior
- #35 Lana McCarthy, 6-foot-4 sophomore forward
- #44 Tara Daye, 5-foot-10 junior guard
- #55 Avery Gordon, 6-foot-7 freshman forward
The Boilermakers are entering the fifth year under coach Katie Gearlds. Purdue has made two WNIT trips and one NCAA Tournament appearance in the previous four seasons.
