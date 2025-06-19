WNBA Boilers: Stephanie White's Status Announced for Fever vs. Valkyries
The Indiana Fever will be without coach Stephanie White for a second time in the team's last five games. Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star reported that White will not be with the team for Thursday night's game against the Golden State Valkyries due to personal reasons.
No other specifics were given for White's absence for Thursday night's game. Assistant coach Austin Kelly will serve as acting head coach for the game. White also missed Indiana's game against the Chicago Sky on June 7 due to personal reasons. The Fever defeated the Sky 79-52.
Indiana has won four of its last five games, including a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on June 14 and an 88-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on June 17. The Fever are 6-5 on the year.
Golden State enters Thursday's game with a 5-6 record, but has won three of its last four contests. This will be the first of three games during the WNBA season between the Fever and Valkyries.
Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.
