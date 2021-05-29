Dug McDaniel Taking His Time 'For Now' with Recruitment

McDaniel has become one of the most sought after floor general in the 2022 class.

Like most of the uncommitted prospects in the 2022 class, elite point guard Dug McDaniel was excited earlier this month when the NCAA announced that, after extending the dead period eight times over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports would return to normal recruiting calendars on June 1.

“Just being able to take visits and actually see the schools that are recruiting us is big,” McDaniel said.

That said, he’s remaining focused to sticking a timeline in regard to his recruitment.

“For now, I’m just taking my time,” McDaniel said. “I’m just staying open to everyone with the live periods coming in July, I think there will be more and more offers. But after the live periods I want to cut my list down and then I want to have a decision before my senior season starts.”

Dug McDaniel has been a star all spring for Team Takeover. Jordan Eldridge/Hoop Group

As one of the hottest prospects of the spring, betting on himself certainly seems like the smart move.

This past season at Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), McDaniel averaged 22 points and 10 assists a game. He’s kept up the dominant tear with Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.), averaging 19 points and eight assists a game.

“I want to be on a scrappy team that gets up and down and loves to play defense at the next level,” said McDaniel, who starred for Team Takeover Saturday at the CP3 Memorial Day Classic. . “I want to be in more of a read and react type of system. That’s when I’m at my best.”

As gifted as McDaniel is as a lightning-quick three-level scorer, he puts a higher premium on getting his teammates involved.

“I love to pass more than I love to score,” McDaniel said. “Just as a point guard, I’m always trying to get my teammates in the best positions to score. That’s my job and I love it. I love scoring too, but I’d much rather have 15 assists than 30 points, any day.”

McDaniel will take an official visit to Michigan on Jun 16-17 and an official visit to Penn State on June 12. LSU, Arizona State, Georgia and others all remain in contention.

McDaniel said he had a “great” talk with Kansas on Wednesday.

“Things happen fast with recruiting, so I’m just staying open,” McDaniel said. “The one thing that I’m focused on is getting better and winning. That will take care of everything else.”