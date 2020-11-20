Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Volume IV

Back in May when the three main shoe circuits – Nike, adidas and Under Armour – announced the cancellation of their summer seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general consensus among players around the country was that they were having conflicting emotions; on the one hand players understood that it was important to be safe yet, at the same time, they wanted nothing more than to compete.

Eventually, events began to surface around the country and a handful of players managed to raise their stock despite the lack of opportunity for consistent high-level exposure.

Every week for the next month we’ll highlight five players who have managed to ascend this summer and now in fall leagues.

Here’s the fourth batch.

Sean Pedulla, Memorial (Edmund, Okla.), PG, 2021

College: Virginia Tech

Pedulla only had mid-major offers before the summer kicked off, but after averaging 17 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds a game and saving his best performances for elite teams on top shoe circuits, Pedulla became a hot commodity for high major schools. He recently committed to Virginia Tech in October.

Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s Belfield (Charlottesville, Va.) SG, 2022

College: Undecided

Taylor is a marksman from the perimeter but has the ability to efficiently score at all three levels. That was on full display this summer when he averaged 16 points a game with Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.).

Jayden Epps has been dominant all summer and fall.

Jayden Epps, Kings Fork (Suffolk, Va.), PG, 2022

College: Undecided

Epps leads the Seen Circuit, an elite fall league in Virginia, in scoring at 24 points a game, and has turned in big games against other elite guards in the state, including a 30-point outburst against Maryland commit Paul Lewis. Epps’ shiftiness, speed and three-level scoring ability are making him a hot commodity among high major schools.

Brandin Podziemski, St. John's Northwestern Academies (Delafield, Wis.), SG, 2021

College: Undecided

Podziemski has been lights all this fall, leading the NYtoLA Top 40 league, averaging 30 points a game. He scored 52 points on 22 of 24 from the field in a game last week. Podziemski combines great size, playmaking ability and a lights out jump shot from virtually anywhere on the floor to dominate on the offensive end, but also brings toughness and energy to impact the game on the defensive end.

Elijah Kennedy, Green Run (Virginia Beach, Va.), SG, 2021

College: Undecided

Kennedy had a strong summer and has continued to standout this fall in the Seen Circuit in Virginia. Kennedy is a 6-foot-4 southpaw scoring guard who plays above the rim and scores at all three levels efficiently. He has great length and agility, which allows him to guard multiple positions and serves as a capable rebounder.