SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Jason Jordan

Moussa Cisse is set to upgrade the frontcourt of a college team next week; the big news is that whichever college he chooses won’t have to wait to reap the benefits of his defensive dominance.  

The 7-foot center announced one Wednesday that he plans to reclassify from 2021 to 2020 and enroll in college this summer; that means, arguably, the top shot blocker in high school basketball will be wreaking havoc on the opposition this winter.

Cisse told ESPN that his final six schools are Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Georgetown, Florida State and Georgia.

Cisse plans to announce his decision next week after he graduates from Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.). Of his six schools only Florida State secured an official visit due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he also took unofficials to Kentucky and Memphis.

This past season, Cisse led Lausanne to a state title averaging 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks a game.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more energetic, fierier player than Cisse. He has a 7-4 wingspan and a 9-4 standing reach with great instincts and timing defensively; that makes him one of the top shot blockers at the high school level in recent memory. Cisse had 21 blocks in a game this season and led the Nike EYBL in blocks last summer at 4.5 a game. Offensively, Cisse is raw offensively, but has good hands and finishes efficiently around the rim. That combination will make him a productive pro.

Cisse is now eligible for the 2021 NBA draft.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on College Football's Timeline

Longtime NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora Jr. shares his unique perspective on the build up to a normal football season at each level on SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

Caleb Williams Salutes Gonzaga College High School's Class of 2020

As his junior year officially comes to a close, No. 1 prep quarterback prospect Caleb Williams salutes the senior class at Gonzaga College High School.

Caleb Williams

Top Junior Wing Jonathan Kuminga is Down to Five

Kuminga is still mulling over a potential move from 2021 to 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Quarantine Chef, Recruitment, Garage Workouts and More

Fisher is the top player in Canada, regardless of class.

Elijah Fisher

Duke's Jon Scheyer Talks Pandemic's Impact on Recruiting, College Season and More

How would Cameron Indoor Stadium feel at half capacity due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Jason Jordan

The Caleb Houstan Blog: Quarantine, GEICO Nationals, Recruitment, NBA 2K and More

Top scoring guard enjoying his time back home in Canada during quarantine.

Caleb Houstan

Elite Players Learn Valuable Lessons From Michael Jordan’s 'The Last Dance' Documentary

Elite players plan to implement lessons from the documentary.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Continues to Recruit Others While Junior Year Comes to a Close

As the junior campaign for elite QB Caleb Williams winds down, he lays out what's ahead both in the classroom and on the recruiting trail.

Caleb Williams

The Max Christie Blog: Quarantine Work Out, Recruitment, Waiting Game and More

Christie is one of the top shooting guards in the country, regardless of class.

Max Christie

LSU QB Commit Nussmeier Says Tigers 'To Make a Big Run in Recruiting'

In his first blog since committing to LSU, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looks back on a his big decision and looks ahead towards LSU putting together a top recruiting class.

Garrett Nussmeier