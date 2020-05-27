Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Moussa Cisse is set to upgrade the frontcourt of a college team next week; the big news is that whichever college he chooses won’t have to wait to reap the benefits of his defensive dominance.

The 7-foot center announced one Wednesday that he plans to reclassify from 2021 to 2020 and enroll in college this summer; that means, arguably, the top shot blocker in high school basketball will be wreaking havoc on the opposition this winter.

Cisse told ESPN that his final six schools are Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Georgetown, Florida State and Georgia.

Cisse plans to announce his decision next week after he graduates from Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.). Of his six schools only Florida State secured an official visit due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he also took unofficials to Kentucky and Memphis.

This past season, Cisse led Lausanne to a state title averaging 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks a game.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more energetic, fierier player than Cisse. He has a 7-4 wingspan and a 9-4 standing reach with great instincts and timing defensively; that makes him one of the top shot blockers at the high school level in recent memory. Cisse had 21 blocks in a game this season and led the Nike EYBL in blocks last summer at 4.5 a game. Offensively, Cisse is raw offensively, but has good hands and finishes efficiently around the rim. That combination will make him a productive pro.

Cisse is now eligible for the 2021 NBA draft.