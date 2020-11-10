NCAA Early Signing Period: Best of Who's Left on the Board

NCAA Early Signing Period: Top five of who’s left in 2021

The NCAA’s Early Signing Period kicks off Wednesday and runs through November 18, giving college basketball coaches the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief as signed letters of intent come through the fax machines.

Still, that moment of peace will likely be short-lived since there are plenty of uncommitted elite players remaining on the board.

We analyzed the top 10 players who have yet to decide, broke down the latest rumblings with their recruitments and predicted the likelihood that they would make the call over the next week.

1. Chet Holmgren

Schools being considered: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgetown, Memphis



The 411: Holmgren has been tight-lipped about his recruitment, but has managed officials to Ohio State, Gonzaga and Minnesota. The buzz around the Zags continues to grow, but Holmgren has a close bond with Minnesota coach Richard Pitino that dates back to his seventh grade year.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Highly unlikely.

2. Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Schools being considered: Duke, UW-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgetown

The 411: After admittedly putting his recruitment “on the backburner” this summer, Baldwin told Sports Illustrated that he’s “tediously” dialed in to his recruitment, asking more specific questions to coaches and looking at depth charts. Baldwin’s father Patrick Sr. is the head coach at UW-Milwaukee and is a real possibility of a landing spot for Patrick Jr. Duke remains a heavy player as well.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Not likely.

3. Jaden Hardy

Schools being considered: Arizona, Arizona State, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Georgia, UCLA, Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Kansas, Illinois.

The 411: Hardy has always been one of the most sought after prospects in the class, but his pursuit has kicked up even more since his “Trae Young-like” performance two weeks ago in a nationally televised game. Kentucky is believed to be a strong player but prying him from the west coast won’t be a cakewalk.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Confirmed that he will not decide.

4. Michael Foster

Options being considered: Georgia, Florida State, Germany, China, Australia, G League

The 411: Foster recently told Sports Illustrated that only Georgia and Florida State have continued to stay in touch with him; most other schools are convinced that Foster will take the pro route. He’s currently considering offers from China, Germany, Australia and the G League.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Confirmed that he will not decide.

5. Aminu Mohammed

Schools being considered: Georgetown, Maryland, Georgia, SMU, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Texas, among others

The 411: Mohammed has maintained that his plan was to commit sometime in December. Indiana is strong here, as are Maryland and Oklahoma State and others will plenty of time to make up ground.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Not likely.

Trevor Keels will upgrade the backcourt of whatever schools he chooses. Jon Lopez

6. Trevor Keels

Schools being considered: Duke, Villanova, Virginia

The 411: It’s believed to be a two-horse race for Keels between the Blue Devils and the Wildcats with most backchannel intel pointing toward Durham. The Blue Devils got the last visit from Keels before COVID-19 shut things down. Still, it’s never a good idea to count out Jay Wright.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Possibly.

7. Efton Reid

Schools being considered: Michigan, Florida State, Georgetown, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Virginia

The 411: Michigan reeling in Moussa Diabate would likely hurt their chances for landing Reid, but Ohio State was always a very strong contender to land the 6-foot-11 center. Still, the longer he holds out, the higher the chance is that other schools to make up ground.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Highly unlikely.

8. Hunter Sallis

Schools being considered: Creighton, North Carolina, Iowa State, Kentucky, Kansas

The 411: The general belief around Sallis is that Kentucky is the team to beat, but time is the greatest adversary of a perceived leader in the recruiting game.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Highly unlikely.

9. Charles Bediako

Schools being considered: Ohio State, Duke, Michigan, Alabama, Texas

The 411: Bediako has said that he’s committed to taking his time with the process and that he remains open at this point, but the general feeling is that the Crimson Tide are the team to beat for the 6-foot-11 center.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Highly unlikely.

10. Bryce McGowens

Schools being considered: Georgia, Nebraska

The 411: McGowens decommitted from Florida State early last month and recently listed the Bulldogs and the Huskers as his final two schools. McGowens' older brother, Trey, transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska last spring and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this season. That certainly can’t hurt their chances at this point.

Will he decide during the Early Signing Period? Probably.