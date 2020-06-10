SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Eight-Time Champion Coach Sharman White Speaks Out on Social Injustice

Jason Jordan

In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, Pace Academy (Atlanta) boys basketball coach Sharman White is well aware of the call for diverse voices to speak out against social injustice and police brutality.

As an eight-time state champion and a two-time gold medal winning coach with USA Basketball, White’s influence in the sports world is immeasurable, “but, more importantly, as a black man I’m always going to speak out loudly on these issues.”

RELATED: NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shares story of police brutality

White said it’s important that white coaches, “specifically at the high school level,” use their voice in a similar way because “the kids are watching.”

North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton called out white Power 5 coaches for their silence, but White feels the silence at the grassroots level is even more telling.

“For them to be able to join forces and be able to say, ‘We stand with you,’ it means everything,” White said. “A lot of these coaches, a lot of their success has been built around having guys who look like me on their team.”

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being pinned beneath police officers, one of whom kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as he was detained. Floyd repeatedly told the officers that he couldn’t breathe. The officer who kneeled, Derek Chauvin, was later fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; the other three officers—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel speaks on social injustice

White said his focus going forward is on the next generation.

“This is a great opportunity to help our kids so they can help their kids,” White said. “I took my kids to a protest, which was peaceful, so they could understand what this is about. It’s gonna take a while, but that’s OK as long as we can stop the systemic part of it. That’s the goal.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Kaden McMullen Playing Patient Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Rising senior QB recruit Kaden McMullen could have had a big offseason. Instead he is awaiting the start of the 2020 season to prove his worth to Power Five college programs.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Why We Should Temper Newcomer Expectations in College Football

SIAA TV: John Garcia, Jr. and Jim Mora Jr. discuss the expectation of instant impact newcomers on college football rosters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Garcia, Jr.

No. 1 QB Caleb Williams Sets Commitment Date in Latest 'All on The Line' Blog

A preseason verbal commitment date has been locked in by the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2021, Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams

Elite WR Troy Stellato Commits to Clemson, Talks Decision With SI

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation made his college commitment Friday. Troy Stellato chose Clemson over Ohio State live on SI.com.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

New Mikey Williams Blog: New offers, Workouts with Bronny, 3.8 GPA and More

Williams said he's vastly improved his ball-handling skills during the quarantine.

Mikey Williams

The Jabari Smith Jr. Blog: Zoom with Tennessee, Recruitment, Increased Vertical and More

Smith plans to set up Zoom calls with Georgia and Auburn 'soon.'

Jabari Smith Jr.

The Michael Foster Blog: Elite Runs, Training, Zoom Calls With Coaches and More

Foster is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class.

Michael Foster

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Football Recruiting During COVID-19

College football recruiting looks completely different this offseason because of COVID-19. Jim Mora, Jr. examines the specifics on this edition of SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

Pittsburgh Coach Jeff Capel ‘Passionate’ for Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd Killing

Capel said it's important to hear white voices speaking out on social injustice.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blog: 'I could have been George Floyd'

No. 1 quarterback prospect Caleb Williams and his father, Carl, share their perspective on the current state of the nation.

Caleb Williams

by

Tigermike