SI All-American Candidate Nathan Bittle Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Nathan Bittle
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 200 pounds
School: Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep
Committed to: Oregon

Frame: Thin build with plenty of room to add bulk and fill out at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Bittle is long and lanky and uses his quickness and length to dominate both ends of the floor. Bittle's agility is what sets him apart from other bigs, and he runs the floor exceptionally well. 

Instincts: Among centers, and potentially bigs in general in the class, Bittle is easily the best shooter, knocking down shots from well into NBA range and stepping in to efficiently knock down the mid-range jump shot consistently as well. Bittle was made for the pick-and-pop with the ability to stretch the defense and keep slower bigs off balance with his versatility. 

Polish: At 6-foot-11, 200 pounds, Bittle will undoubtedly have to add size, and his lack thereof can hurt him at times in the paint, but he more than closes the gap with his offensive abilities. When he’s able to maintain position, Bittle is able to maneuver in the paint and finish effectively. 

Bottom Line: Bittle’s size and ability to make shots will serve him well at the next level. He puts you in the mindset of Ryan Anderson and is underrated as a passer and playmaker. Most importantly, Bittle is a competitor, and that combination will make him an impact player at the next level.

Basketball

