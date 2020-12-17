SI.com
SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Shooting Guards

The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best shooting guards, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Langston Love, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

College: Baylor

At 6-foot-4 and a chiseled 190 pounds, Love shows the early makings of an impact two-way player for Baylor. He lacks the playmaking feel required of a primary ball handler and isn't quite long enough to defend elite forwards, but boasts the three-way scoring chops and dogged defensive disposition that's become increasingly valuable on the wing at all levels of the game.

Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy (Alpharetta, Ga.)

College: Florida State

Few wings can match Cleveland's natural blend of length, explosiveness and overall body control. Given continued tightening of his long-range jumper, don't be surprised if Cleveland eventually emerges as a legitimate star in Tallahassee, wreaking havoc on both bends with his impressive package of physical tools.

Malaki Branham, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio)

College: Ohio State

A smooth, slippery athlete at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Branham isn't just one of the premier slashers in his class, but an underrated passer with a high-level handle. Already among his fans? LeBron James, who in July tweeted congratulations to his alma mater's star pupil following Branham's commitment to Ohio State.

Bryce McGowens, Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.)

College: Nebraska

It's not hard to see why McGowens is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2021. At 6-foot-6, he combines effortless, dynamic athleticism with elite ball-handling ability and passing vision normally reserved for point guards. McGowens projects as a freshman star for the Huskers, with the chance to leave early for the NBA draft after a season or two in Lincoln – especially if he improves his long-range jumper. 

Dallan Coleman, West Nassau (Callahan, Fla.)

College: Georgia 

Not an overly explosive athlete, Coleman easily compensates with length, deep shooting ability and the shifty strength as a driver needed to justify his nickname, "Deebo." He should put up big numbers from the jump at Georgia Tech, exploiting overmatched college defenders with rare size and skill on the perimeter at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds.

