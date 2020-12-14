The full SI99 was unveiled two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best centers, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Charles Bediako, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Undecided

Bediako isn't an especially explosive athlete and lacks the perimeter skill many modern pivots possess. But at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he has the sheer length, natural instincts and soft touch to impact the paint on both sides of the floor. College coaches love big men committed to doing the type of dirty work that makes the game easier on their teammates, a reality bound to suit Bediako well wherever he continues his career going forward.

Jerrell Colbert, Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)

College: LSU

What Colbert lacks in prototypical size he more than makes up for with mobility, energy and an innate sense of timing as a rim-protector. Standing just 6-foot-9, he's a bouncy, coordinated athlete whose ever-churning motor should help him see early playing time at LSU. It's Colbert's budding skill as a perimeter shooter and face-up driver, though, that makes him an especially intriguing long-term prospect.

Wilhelm Breidenbach, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

College: Nebraska

Owning arguably the broadest offensive skill set of any center prospect in his class, don't be surprised if Breidenbach is a fulcrum of Fred Hoiberg's offense from the moment he steps foot on the floor at Nebraska. The lithe 6-foot-9 big man is a proven long-range shooter and outstanding passer, with underrated physical tools that allow him to make an impact from the arc to the rim on both sides of the ball.

Mac Etienne, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)

College: UCLA

Athletic and bursting with energy, Etienne is comfortable in his own skin as a two-way workhorse around the rim. At 6-foot-10 and a sturdy 220 pounds, he's a quick leaper in the paint and runs the floor well in transition, traits that help compensate for his lacking perimeter skill. Expect Etienne to see the court early and often for UCLA during his debut campaign, carving out his niche as a reliable finisher, rebounder and rim-protector.

Jackson Grant, Olympia (Wash.)

College: Washington

Don't be confused by Grant's slender physique. He's a physical, relentless presence in the paint who uses quickness and instincts to score around the rim and affect shots on the other end. Given additional weight and shooting stretch, Grant could eventually emerge as one of the most valuable big men in the Pac-12 during his time at Washington.