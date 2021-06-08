Coveted RB Dallan Hayden Talks Illinois Official Before Ohio State, Notre Dame Trips

Tennessee's 'Mr. Football' recaps the first official visit of his recruitment

Dallan Hayden is staying the course.

The reigning Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee, after his 2,000-yard, 24-touchdowns season in just nine games in 2020, will soon make his college commitment.

There are major steps in between now and then, though. Each has to do with big campus visits, now clear under the NCAA after a 15-month dead period.

First up was an official visit to Illinois over the weekend.

"I liked it, it was fun," he told SI All-American. "We looked all around the facilities, talked to coaches and had meetings.

It was the first official visit weekend in the Bret Bielema era at Illinois. He remains confident in his coaching ability and reiterated as much to the Hayden camp while they were in Champaign.

"He said he feels like he's the best coach to develop a guy and get him to the NFL," Hayden said. "He definitely has proof to back it up, look at his history."

The Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers High School running back prospect, who collected more than 30 scholarship offers to date, took the trip in with his parents.

"My mom and dad liked it," he said. "They just liked the academics and football piece of the trip."

In the spring, Hayden had a top group of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Illinois.

The list of contenders has since shrunk.

"I will visit Notre Dame June 11-13 and Ohio State June 18-20," he said. "Ohio State, Notre Dame and Illinois are the schools I'm visiting so those are the three in the mix.

"I just want to see if it feels like home for me and my parents."

Still aiming to make the call some time "before the season," the trips later this month will impact the evaluation of each program.

But like many top prospects, the 5'11", 190-pounder is just happy to be able to take traditional official and unofficial visits, offering the in-person elements of the recruiting process zero prospects experienced between March of 2020 through May 31 of this year.

"Awesome, just glad to be back on a college campus," he said. "Just being there, talking face to face with coaches. It helps to see where I feel comfortable at."

Hayden presented what he brings to a college program recently with SI All-American.

"I feel like I can fit in anybody's offense and give them my all," he said. "I'm going to always bet on myself so I feel like I'm the best."

