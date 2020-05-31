SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Watch Senior Pass Rusher Mattheus Carroll Make His College Commitment

John Garcia, Jr.

Class of 2021 defensive end prospect Mattheus Carroll, also known as 'stretch,' has come ready to make his college football commitment. 

The Baltimore (Md.) senior, standing 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has narrowed his vast list of scholarship offers to a final three of Maryland, Virginia Tech and Duke. 

Above, Carroll sits down with SI All-American to discuss what life as a high-profile recruit has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout in the college football recruiting world before revealing his collegiate plans. 

After making his choice public, one of the top edge rushers in the region breaks down how one program separated from the other two as well as how he may potentially impact his future program once his prep career comes to a close. 

Carroll, who also has a varsity wrestling background, added nearly 20 verbal scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. 

The NCAA is currently under an extended dead period due to COVID-19, it announced earlier this month. Prospects aren't permitted to make collegiate visits and coaches aren't able to evaluate on the road through July 31. 

*Ahmed Ghafir contributed to this feature.

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Garrett Nussmeier Blog: LSU Commitment Group Chat, Recruiting Others and More

LSU QB commitment Garrett Nussmeier is back with another blog on SI All-American. Today he digs into the communication with fellow Tiger commitments, recruiting others and his coaching aspirations.

Garrett Nussmeier

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021.

Jason Jordan

Electric In-State LB Ian Jackson Commits to Alabama over Childhood Favorite Auburn

One of the top defensive prospects in Alabama, linebacker Ian Jackson is headed to play for the Crimson Tide and tells SI All-American why.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Cisse is the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Jason Jordan

by

Jason Jordan

Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Askew is a part of SI All-American's No. 1 recruiting class for 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Move to TN, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More

Clarks Blogs About Move to Tennessee, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More.

Skyy Clark

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on College Football's Timeline

Longtime NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora Jr. shares his unique perspective on the build up to a normal football season at each level on SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

Caleb Williams Salutes Gonzaga College High School's Class of 2020

As his junior year officially comes to a close, No. 1 prep quarterback prospect Caleb Williams salutes the senior class at Gonzaga College High School.

Caleb Williams

Top Junior Wing Jonathan Kuminga is Down to Five

Kuminga is still mulling over a potential move from 2021 to 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Quarantine Chef, Recruitment, Garage Workouts and More

Fisher is the top player in Canada, regardless of class.

Elijah Fisher