Watch Senior Pass Rusher Mattheus Carroll Make His College Commitment

Class of 2021 defensive end prospect Mattheus Carroll, also known as 'stretch,' has come ready to make his college football commitment.

The Baltimore (Md.) senior, standing 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has narrowed his vast list of scholarship offers to a final three of Maryland, Virginia Tech and Duke.

Above, Carroll sits down with SI All-American to discuss what life as a high-profile recruit has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout in the college football recruiting world before revealing his collegiate plans.

After making his choice public, one of the top edge rushers in the region breaks down how one program separated from the other two as well as how he may potentially impact his future program once his prep career comes to a close.

Carroll, who also has a varsity wrestling background, added nearly 20 verbal scholarship offers throughout his recruitment.

The NCAA is currently under an extended dead period due to COVID-19, it announced earlier this month. Prospects aren't permitted to make collegiate visits and coaches aren't able to evaluate on the road through July 31.

*Ahmed Ghafir contributed to this feature.

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.