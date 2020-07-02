Elite 11: Altmyer Recaps Performance, Talks FSU Commitment, Alabama

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Luke Altmyer entered the 2020 Elite 11 Finals as the No. 14 ranked passer out of 20 according to SI All-American. He would exit the event Wednesday several spots higher.

It was the latest example of the Starkville (Miss.) quarterback out-performing expectations on a big stage. He did it as a junior in 2019 and has continued into the New Year, committing to Florida State and fielding offers from additional programs since.

"It was just a blessing to be able to come with everything going on," he told SI All-American. "A lot of crazy things happened. Three weeks ago, no one even knew this was gonna happen. It was crazy how it turned out and I thought it was great. I thought Brian (Stumpf), Trent (Dilfer) and all the coaches did an incredible job of putting this thing on."

Despite the relatively positive impression on each day, Altmyer said he left a few throws in Nashville.

"I didn't do my best, I feel like," he said. "I competed well and could have done a lot better. Yesterday (Tuesday) we only got about 20 throws, today (Wednesday) we got a couple that counted, so some days you won't have your best days.

"I thought I did well, had a lot of good throws and a couple of bad ones but it was fun. Met a lot of good guys and it was a once in a lifetime experience."

The rising senior, listed at 6-foot-2, 191 pounds entering the Elite 11 Finals, has been pledged to Florida State for about five months.

"Taking it day by day. It's been a blessing," Altmyer said. "As a kid, you've always wanted to have options and being looked up to by younger kids. That's what it's all about, inspiring the youth. I feel like I'm in a good spot with Florida State. I committed there February 3 and I committed there for a good reason.

"I feel like I would be a great fit there, I feel like I could come in and compete early and really thrive there as a student as well."

Alabama offered him a scholarship in June and there appears to be room for the Crimson Tide to remain involved in his recruitment.

"Just keeping all of my doors open because you never know what can happen in this recruiting game, it's such a business," he said. "Florida State might get an insane transfer who is only a freshman who got hurt...I don't know, you know how that goes.

"They're Alabama. They win national championships, they lose one game a year if that. They have an incredible program with Coach (Nick) Saban, Coach (Steve) Sarkisian...I mean, they're just Alabama. Who knows what can happen."

Altmyer reiterated the strength of his verbal commitment before travelling back to Mississippi to prepare for his final year of high school football.

"I'm really strong with Florida State and I'm super excited about that," he said.

More Elite 11 Coverage:

SIAA's Final Elite 11 Composite Ranking

Day 3 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Pro Day Comparison: Carlos Del Rio vs. Kyle McCord

Day 2 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Day 1 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Video: Caleb Williams Shines on Day 1 at Elite 11

Ranking the 2020 Elite 11 Competitors

Scouting the 2020 Elite 11 QB Class

Previewing the 2020 Elite 11

Caleb Williams Previews Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, Georgia Commit, Previews Elite 11

Miller Moss, USC Commit, Previews Elite 11

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.