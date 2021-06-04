Elite 2023 WR Devin Hyatt Talks UGA Visit, Upcoming Bama Camp, and More

2023 Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High School wide receiver Devin Hyatt helped the Silver Foxes seize a fifth straight state championship in the state's highest classification last fall.

Since the conclusion of his sophomore season, the touted pass catcher's stock has continued to rise, as he has picked up offers from South Carolina and Tennessee's new coaching staffs while adding offers from West Virginia, Georgia, and Coastal Carolina. With the recruiting dead period now in the rearview mirror, Hyatt has hit the ground running. He discusses his recent trip to Georgia, his upcoming trip to Alabama, and more with SI All-American.

"It is still early in recruitment, but things are starting to pick up," Hyatt said of his recruitment. "Right now, I am just focusing on spring football and getting better every day and taking things as they come.

"The schools that I believe are pushing the most right now are Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. I have been talking to other coaches through my head coach and receivers coach, but as of right now, it is Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina."

Like every recruit across the country, the touted wideout's recruitment was impacted by COVID-19. However, being the younger brother of current Tennessee Volunteers Sophomore Jalin Hyatt, Devin has seen more than most in the 2023 class and understands the importance of patience in the process.

"With me being there with my brother as he went through, I learned you just have to learn to be patient," he said. You have to let it come to you and can't stress about it too much, especially right now, when you are dealing with EOC's and exams. I am trying to make time to still go to school and be on the road to see all of these colleges. With the COVID shut down last year, there are a lot of schools I have never seen before that I would love to go and visit. It is a lot on the agenda."

On June 1, Hyatt made his first trip of the summer to Georgia to camp and spend time with the staff in Athens, and he came away impressed.

"With Georgia being a big SEC team, they had the best of the best facilities. I just love how much love they showed me and how they made me feel like a priority. They made me feel wanted, so that is always big. It was just great talking to those coaches, and it is a great school. It was a good visit."

"They were saying at the end of the season last year they started throwing the ball more and being like these other SEC schools instead of running the ball a lot," Hyatt said of what the Bulldogs staff told him about how he could fit in Athens. "They said they need a more versatile receiver, somebody that can spread the field and go deep, but catch short passes and get up the field too. They believe I would be a great fit."

Hyatt went through the typical visit activities during his time in Athens, but he also spent time in the camp setting working out for the Georgia staff.

"The whole coaching staff brings a lot of energy," Hyatt said of what he saw from the Georgia staff during the camp portion. "I love the energy they bring. It is easy to learn for them, and they know what they are talking about. I truly believe it is a place that could make you better as a player and a man."

Hyatt's next trip will be at the end of the week to see another SEC power, Alabama. He will camp there and look to earn an offer from the Crimson Tide.

"I have talked to a couple of coaches at Alabama already through my head coach, and they told me they want to see me in person," he said. "They have seen my film, but they said they are not the type of school to offer just because other schools are offering. They said they really want to see me in person and see me compete. Hopefully, I do get an offer, but I just want to show them what I've got."

"When it comes to 'Bama, they are 'Bama, and it would be an honor to receive an offer from them. I really look up to my head coach, and my head coach looks up to Nick Saban and really loves that program. I love it, too, and all of the receivers they have produced and the way they spread the ball around. It would be amazing to receive an offer from them."

Another school that has reminded Hyatt of how big of a priority he is the home state Gamecocks. Just a little over 20 miles from home, down interstate 126, Shane Beamer and Company have made it apparent they want to keep the do-it-all receiver inside of the Palmetto State.

"It feels good knowing that is a team that I grew up loving," Hyatt said of receiving early attention from the new Gamecocks staff. "I can't be biased when it comes to picking the right school, but it feels good because everyone around here is a Clemson or South Carolina fan, so it is good to see your home state show love."

If South Carolina ended up being the choice one day, it would be special for Hyatt to stay close to home with familiar faces around.

"If they end up being the school of my choice, it would be amazing to put on for my state, stay in my state, and stay around the people I love, and eat the same food and be in the same weather I grew up in. If it ends up being the right school, great, but if it's not, it's not."

Tennessee's new staff recently extended an offer to Hyatt, which would allow him to be on the playing field with his brother again.

"The first thing they wanted me to know is they are recruiting me. I am not just a family member to a current player. I am an actual recruit, and they would love for me to be on campus with my brother and them. Right now, it is still hard to communicate, but I hear everything that Jalin knows. With my brother and me being as close as we are, it makes it easier."

While COVID shut down the recruiting world, Devin benefited from attending games as an average spectator and watching his brother play for the Vols. Coupled with his familiarity with Knoxville from Jalin's recruitment, the understanding of what Knoxville already has to offer allows the younger Hyatt to look at other schools he has not seen yet.

"As of right now, I have been there a lot, so I am taking most of my visits to other schools and campuses," Hyatt said. "I am still going to get down to Tennessee, and I will train with my brother every now and then. I know what it looks like. It is a beautiful campus, but I am trying to use the rest of my time to see other schools that I haven't seen before."

Hyatt's action-packed summer will likely result in more campus visits, as he will camp at different places, and he will make the trip to California to participate in The Opening during the first days of July. Still, he is constantly working to improve his game.

"There is always room for improvement, but I believe where I am trying to improve the most is the contested catches and just making those outstanding plays," he said. "I know I can catch the wide-open balls, but I feel like those contested catches and physical catches are where I can improve the most."

While Hyatt is always working to improve his game, his skillset has already caught the attention of college coaches across the nation, and he believes his route running ability is where he stands out above the rest.

"I just have confidence in myself and my route running," Hyatt said. "I come into each game with a lot of confidence in it, and I believe if I give him this move, then it is going to happen, and I am going to get open."

With over a year and a half until Hyatt has to make a decision, there is a long way to go in the recruitment of the 6'2", 185-pound standout, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I always want to feel welcome, feel needed, and be needed," he said. "I would say I would love to go in and play as a freshman. That would mean a lot. I would love to go to a school with a big fanbase that sells out games and a place that I can grow as a receiver and person and get a good education."

More from SI All-American

Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings - June 1

Recruiting in a Pandemic

Perennial Powers to Ramp up Recruiting in June

Top Commitments for Each Top 25 Program

Photo Gallery: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco

For more on college football recruiting, follow @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.