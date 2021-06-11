Five Future 50 Matchups to Watch

50 of the nation's top college football prospects descend on Orlando this weekend for the Under Armour All-America Future 50 event.

The camp roster, littered with elite recruits in the class of 2022 and 2023, will pit coveted prospects against one another for one of the final offseason showcases of the year, with invitations to the All-America Game, bragging rights and more on the line.

SI All-American previews the event by breaking down some one-on-one matchups our staff would love to see up close and personal.

OL Tyler Booker vs. DL Walter Nolen

These two national recruits in the trenches were each at the Atlanta Under Armour event, but we didn't get to see them line up against one another despite each holding his own against other top competitors back in March. Nolen, considered as arguably the top interior defensive line prospect in the class, is similarly built to Booker, among the more versatile offensive line prospects with true ability to play inside or out.

What makes this matchup potentially must-see is not only the similarities in strengths, but there is familiarity. The duo spent time practicing along the defensive front as well as opposite one another as underclassmen at IMG Academy, where Booker still attends, but it was before the offensive lineman was rock steady on the projection to play on that side of the ball. Since, each has shed some bad weight in favor of muscle on impressive frames with a focus on raw power at the point of attack.

There is a reason the two are perhaps the most coveted trenchmen in the SEC footprint and well beyond in the 2022 cycle. Both Nolen and Booker are likely to soon come off the board, too.

QB Braden Davis vs. DB Kamari Wilson

Surprised to see this duo make the list? Consider the format for Saturday's event, first. After the morning version of the UA camp, the evening will include a heavy focus on 7-on-7 competition, where two of the country's most physically gifted at their respective positions will get the chance to shine to wrap up the event. Davis is a massive passer, listed at 6'5", with a strong right arm to boot while Wilson is one of the more well put-together safety projections in the class at 6'1", 205 pounds.

Wilson is known as a big hitter, with three-level ability in the back end, but his instincts against both the pass and the run are a part of the reason collegiate blue bloods are still chasing his verbal commitment. Davis, who is committed to Shane Beamer and South Carolina, can take something off of the power and display some touch to the second and third level. The quarterback on each side of the ball, with limited time to familiarize with the talent around, could be a sneaky fun battle to take in.

RB George Pettway vs. LB Jalon Walker

Let's not forget about the backs in the camp and/or 7-on-7 setting. A strong field is competing in Orlando but Pettway could be in line for the biggest outing among them. One of Virginia's most explosive prospects, the uncommitted back was one of the standout running backs in space throughout the busy Under Armour All-America and Underclassmen Camp tour this spring. At the Charlotte stop, he was unstoppable underneath or down the field,

Walker is one of the top overall athletes in the cycle, with experience on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions to go along with better-than-you'd-expect speed at 220 pounds. While he's known as more of a pass rusher, the Georgia commitment's raw athleticism and knowledge of each side of the ball could give Pettway his best look in this setting.

WR Evan Stewart vs. CB Jaheim Singletary

If the Future 50 is about best on best, there may not be a better matchup at the event than perhaps the nation's most talented wide receiver and cornerback prospect. Stewart is tangibly the most explosive prospect at the position, with route-running ability combined with blistering speed. He wrapped up the spring with the Dallas Morning News' Track Athlete of the Year honor after taking home state titles in the 5A long jump and 4x400-meter relay team at Frisco (Texas) Liberty while snatching second place in the triple jump and 4x200-meter relay.

Singletary could be the most polished cornerback in the cycle, with some of the physical traits to potentially combat Stewart both at the line of scrimmage and in space. The Ohio State commitment is technically sound both pre-snap and throughout the development of the route, with strength and savvy at the catch point. But the release off the ball between he and Stewart would play most fascinating due to Singletary's great length at 6'2" to pair with plus technique. Not many line up to face Stewart's speed at the line but the Florida secondary star, littered with offers since he was a freshman, isn't lacking in confidence.

WR Luther Burden III vs. CB Deyon Bouie

Two of the top uncommitted prospects on the slate in Orlando could very well line up against one another. With similar frames (each listed in the 6' range) and overall athleticism, this could be a classic battle between a pair of playmakers. Burden is more polished at wide receiver than Bouie in the secondary to date, but the recent Georgia decommitment's quickness may outweigh the St. Louis-area star's at the same time.

Stylistically, Burden is more linear, running precise routes and working with a no-nonsense approach after the catch to go along with physical prowess and decisiveness on display. Bouie is a bit more advantageous in the secondary, willing to take instinctual gambles while breaking on the football. We could see some double-move plans develop over the course of the day but, Bouie has the speed to make up for it all the same.

The Future 50 camp, typically in conjunction with the All-America Game in January and often on the same day, was originally postponed due to COVID-19.

