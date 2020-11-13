Friday Five: Blue Bloods Having Down Recruiting Years, High School Playoffs, Sneaky Saturday Game

On or off the field, there has been plenty to delve into within the world of college football. The storylines filter beyond the most widely discussed, as per usual, something SI All-American explores to wrap up the work week.

In the fourth installment of a weekly SIAA feature titled the 'Friday Five,' we jump from big-time programs recruiting off the pace to high school playoff 'ball coming back, a salute and even a sneaky Saturday game to pay closer attention to.

1. A Few Classic Juggernauts Having Off Year in 2021 Recruiting

The 2021 recruiting cycle will be forever remembered for many reasons, including the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, circumstances withstanding, there are programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and LSU recruiting at a normal clip, among others at the top of the sport. On the other end of the spectrum, there are some big name programs who just haven’t been able to get things churning on the “crootin’ trail” like they’ve done in past cycles.

SI All-American has previously discussed Penn State’s current recruiting woes, but the Nittany Lions are not the only program behind their normal pace. Florida State is barely hanging on in our Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings, and lost who many considered to be their class headliner in LB Branden Jennings. The SI All-American candidate flipped to Michigan last month. UCLA is nowhere close to our Top 25, has only 13 commitments at this time and will likely not even bring in a top-5 haul within the Pac-12. Texas will not bring in a top-10 class this year, and is not off to an ideal start to 2022 recruiting. Stanford and Ole Miss also likely will not have top-25 groups by the second National Signing Day.

2. Clemson Taking Another Small Class?

Since 2012, Clemson has signed a recruiting class of less than 20 players four times. The Tigers have a Top-5 recruiting class right now, led by an impressive seven SI99 prospects, including No. 21 overall prospect WR Beaux Collins. However, at 17 commitments, there’s not a big group en route to Death Valley right now. Dabo Swinney and Co. are still in the mix for several big fish, yet it doesn’t appear to be an overwhelming amount of uncommitted 2021 prospects likely to head to Clemson, thus making it possible that the Tigers make it five times since 2012 of signing a sub-20 player class.

Tiger fans, do not worry at all, as again, the aforementioned ‘21 group is of elite quality. Plus, when Clemson signed a small recruiting class in 2014, it included some guy with the last name of Watson, and when the same thing occurred in 2018, some kid from Georgia with the last name of Lawrence was in that compact class.

3. High School Playoff Football in Full Swing

Utah and Alabama were in playoff play a week ago but now they're joined by states like Florida and Texas among several others. We've seen some huge performances in those states, like reigning Freak of the Week Ronnie Royal rushing for 332 yards in an Alabama playoff win. How about the nation's leading passer Jaxson Dart back at it in a big way Thursday night with a 6-TD performance in which he set the single-season touchdown passing mark in Utah state history (63) to advance to the Class 6A state title game next Friday?

There are big games everywhere but one great 2020 run will come to an end in Alabama within its highest classification -- 7A. Undefeated defending state champion Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson takes on Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville tonight in what could be the final high school game for SI99 prospect and Auburn commitment Armoni Goodwin, leading the Huskies into the game as underdogs. These region foes met during the season and all he did was score on a pair of long runs in the losing effort. If this is the end, what a ride it's been for a rare four-year varsity star, one of the best recruits fits relative to the program he picked nationally.

4. Shoutout to Journey Brown

This space is typically reserved for opinion, predictions and analysis, but this story has been as surprising as it is tough to consume, something Penn State coach James Franklin attempted to articulate this week regarding running back Journey Brown retiring from the game due to a heart condition. Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Brown ranked No. 4 among all running backs expected to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. That's how close Brown's journey came to an apex. Salute on whatever is next up but if Brown's statement (above) is any indication, he is in better shape than many ingesting the unexpected news.

5. Sneaky Good Game This Weekend?

The college football slate has taken hit after hit, especially in the SEC, because of post-Halloween COVID-19 results. There's no Ohio State-Maryland, Alabama-LSU, Georgia-Mizzou, among others, while Arizona State-Cal was axed just this morning. But how about No. 2 Notre Dame traveling to Boston College after that dramatic win over Clemson? Sure, the Tigers are without several players including Lawrence but BC faced a similar roster the week prior and had CU on the ropes more than the Irish did at one point.

The Eagles are ultra aggressive on defense, focused on limiting passing attacks relative to the rest of the ACC, even ahead of Notre Dame on that side of the ball. They also get the Irish up in Chestnut Hill and are coming off of a dud -- albeit a win over Syracuse -- so they could be due for a high offensive output. BC has been a good bounce back unit in 2020, pouring in 31 and 48 points following games in which it underachieved similarly to last Saturday. Something to watch.

