On or off the field, there has been plenty to delve into within the world of college football. The storylines filter beyond the most widely discussed, as per usual, something SI All-American explores to wrap up the work week.

In the third installment of a weekly SIAA feature titled the 'Friday Five,' we dive into five topics of conversation we're most curious to see revealed in the coming weeks and months.

1. Under Armour All-America Game Canceled

This may not seem like a big deal to the casual football fan but it's a tough blow for top prep prospects throughout the country, especially since it comes on the heels of the other prominent early January game -- the All-American Bowl -- announcing cancellation on October 20. Not only is the game the initial nationally-televised impression for college football fans to get a sample of future stars, but it is also a platform for many to announce their college football intentions altogether.

"All my childhood dreams taken away. This sucks," said Under Armour All-American defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who was considering announcing his commitment during the broadcast.

For the evaluation side of the industry, from college coaches looking to make a final decision on whether or not to take a prospect's commitment to even our own before the final SI99 rankings and team recruiting rankings come out, the week offers true good-on-good samples that otherwise would have to wait until the college game down the line (video above). There is also plenty of peer recruiting that goes on during the week in addition to general comradery, coaching from high-level staff as well as a week and so much more as a reward to the kids who punched their ticket to Orlando.

Full statement from the game below.

2. Friday Night Lights Rolls on

With a diminishing postseason from an all-star and showcase perspective, those still playing on Friday nights know exactly how much time they have left to impress college coaches and/or chase a state championship. Playoffs are underway in Utah and get underway in Alabama tonight amid multiple cancellations. We're starting to see similar in Florida due to COVID-19 spreads throughout a roster. Some playoff-bound teams' seasons have been effectively cut on minimal notice because of the spread. Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch posted an example of this Thursday night despite qualifying for playoff ball.

Unfortunately, as we're seeing in the NFL and even in college football, there is going to be a lot of luck associated with programs able to simply be available to chase a title at any level. Good luck from SIAA.

3. What About Early Signing Period?

The elephant in the room with no offseason showcases, no in-person evaluation, minimal high school games (and exactly none in 2020 for states like California) and a slimming postseason is the Early Signing Period. Class of 2021 prospects, current high school seniors and eligible junior college transfers, can begin signing on the dotted line on Wednesday, December 16.

Speaking to prospects, their families, high school coaches and college sources alike, there is angst ahead of the three-day window where upwards of 70% of FBS prospects have locked in a National Letter of Intent for his college of choice. That number could drop, potentially significantly, for one of several reasons including leverage from the college football program itself. Typically, college coaches urge most of their verbally-committed prospects to sign in December in order to get a better sense of the remaining spots, scholarship numbers in addition to the allocation of resources towards priority prospects remaining. There could be a slight shift in that thinking from that end due to untraditional evaluations and in-depth knowledge of certain prospects.

From the prospect perspective, the biggest hit to the process COVID-19 impacted was the ability to experience the college campus one would be attending. Of course prospects who were well-known as underclassmen may have been able to see some schools if financially able, but those who were late bloomers or financially constricted rely on program-funded official visits to help make that final call. The NCAA dead period is currently extended through January 1, so there is the potential for official visits before the traditional National Signing Day window in February.

4. OK, USC

The Friday Five was going to be all Pac-12 related given the conferences return to play this weekend, but in true 2020 fashion breaking news took precedence. Still, all eyes are on the USC Trojans heading into the condensed schedule. What an intriguing opener set for Clay Helton and company, hosting a 9 a.m. local kick against Herm Edwards and Arizona State Saturday.

We know quarterback Kedon Slovis is a star and the offense has plenty of firepower and experience at the skill positions -- but what about the other side of the ball? The Trojans allowed 27.8 points and 415.2 yards per game last year, both middle of the pack in a conference not known for dominance on D. The secondary, though, has as much talent as any program nationally and they will be tested right out of the gate by Jayden Daniels and ASU.

Side note, the USC recruiting haul in 2021 will be miles ahead of the 2020 group it brought in, adding that much more pressure to Helton's fall results.

5. Oregon's Window is Open

The Pac-12 program with the most to gain by bringing the game back this fall has to be Oregon, both on and off the field. It won the Pac-12 recruiting title in February and is pacing the conference to this point in the 2021 recruiting cycle, so supplementing that national commitment list with a strong CFP-or-bust product on Saturdays will prove critical.

Replacing the Justin Herberts and Penei Sewells of the world is near impossible, but UO has won in many ways under Mario Cristobal. The Ducks are elite in the front-7 on paper and the stable of running backs should help ease in Tyler Shough and/or Anthony Brown on the other side of the ball. The scores won't feel like a Pac-12 power early on, perhaps, but living in the win column by any means would go a long way here.

