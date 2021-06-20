In-State LB Recruit Omar Graham Jr.  Commits to Florida State

The biggest recruiting visit weekend of the month of June, as double-digit programs added multiple new recruits, wasn't just about the prospects hitting the road ahead of a potential decision. It also served as the final days and hours for those ready to wrap up the entire process, something Omar Graham Jr. did on Sunday evening.

Following official visits to Miami and Florida State to kick off the month of June, while considering dozens of offers, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan rising-senior linebacker went public with a pledge to the Seminoles via social media.

"I'm headed to Florida State!" he told Sports Illustrated. "What put FSU over the top was the relationship they've built with me, how they've made me a priority and just the family vibe there. It's a home away from home, that's what it feels like."

It was on the trip to Tallahassee itself, wrapped up last weekend, that came to a close with Graham pledged to Mike Norvell privately.

"I kind of knew I wanted to go to Florida State at least a month or two months ago, but I had to make sure to explore my options," he said. "The visit really did it for me. I knew like that Saturday night, I told my auntie that everything just felt right and it was the right time for me to announce.

"I told Coach Norvell in the one-on-one meeting before we left. His face went all serious and he was like, 'I'm gonna give you everything I've got.'

"He was just so fired up."

The 6'1", 210-pound south Floridian spent considerable time with Norvell while on the official visit.

"I like how he just showed everybody attention and showed me attention," Graham said. "We spent a lot of time, one-on-one, together and he's just so passionate about everything. He doesn't really talk about, 'we're gonna go win championships, we're gonna do this and that on the football field,' he talks about what we're gonna do off the field and how he's gonna prepare me for life as a young man. Also how he's gonna develop me on the field and how this is such a great fit for me.

"The highlights of the trip were spending time with the whole staff. The relationships, not only with my position coach (Chris Marve) and defensive coordinator (Adam Fuller), but relationships with the whole staff. Everybody had high energy and I could feel comfortable with the whole Florida State staff. That's what really set them away from everybody, especially with Coach Norvell. He's so passionate about everything."

When it does come to the on-field fit with the ACC program, there is a continuity that Graham will enjoy schematically when making the jump from prep to college ball next year.

"They see me playing inside 'backer and say I have the chance to play inside the box and outside of the box with the way their defense is set up," he said. "They run a 4-2-5, and we run that at my school so it's a great fit."

Whether adding weight, balancing out his game with more coverage consistency or developing pass rush traits, the newest Seminole pledge wants to be a part of the program's ascent under Norvell.

"They're gonna get a hard worker and I'm gonna do whatever it takes to bring FSU to a winning program," he said. "I'm a very humble, hard-working person that is very passionate about what I do.

"I can't wait to get up to Tallahassee."

Only Boston College, which added to the commitment list this weekend as well, has a larger class of 2022 to date than Florida State within the ACC as of Sunday evening.

More from SI All-American

Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

Arch Manning Living up to Lofty Hype

Top Performers: Under Armour Future 50

Elite 11 Finals Field Set

Recruiting in a Pandemic

For more on college football recruiting, follow @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.