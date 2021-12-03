Peach State RB Justin Williams Breaks Down Latest in Recruitment

Justin Williams de-committed from West Virginia in November after a strong push from Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. Since then, Williams has made multiple trips to Tennessee, took in the Iron Bowl and picked up and offer from the Tigers and hosted coaches in-home. The East Paulding (Ga.) standout details the latest here.

Williams was on the Plains last weekend for the four overtime thriller between Auburn and Alabama. He left with an offer and a return trip could be in the works.

"It was crazy," Williams said of the trip. "A game of that caliber... the way both teams battled made it a phenomenal game. I had a great time watching a game like that. To see a game like that with your own eyes, you can't beat it."

Williams is very active in the recruiting process, and he knows how important finding the right fit is for him. So, what did he enjoy the most about his trip.

"Going out pre-game and talking to the coaches, and basically hanging out with them, watching them do warmups and stuff like that," Williams said.

During the trip, the Tigers finally offered Williams after months of consistent communication.

"Right before the game when I was eating," he said of when he learned of the offer. Coach Cadillac came over, sat down and told me they were offering me a scholarship to the University of Auburn."

"It meant a lot," Williams said of finally getting the offer. "For my recruitment, it meant that I can finally go get to experience it and take an official visit. Dig deeper into the school."

So will the Tigers get an official visit after the late, official entry to the race?

"I'm going to sit down and talk with Cadillac during our in-home visit," Williams said. We are going to talk about the whole official visit thing. More than likely, I will take one."

Williams just hosted Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Jerry Mack for an in-home visit last night, and the Vols will get an official visit from December 10th-12, which is the final weekend before signing day.

"It was really good," Williams said of the official visit. "We just sat down and talked life, talked football, ate, and had some laughs, which is always fun."

The visit allowed another opportunity for Williams's parents to bond with Heupel and Mack.

"They enjoyed it," Williams said of his time. "They just get to spend more time with coaches and ask questions about them, see how they are outside of football."

The recruiting process in full-swing for the 6', 210lbs peach state running back, as the pace picks up, he is trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

"I'm just trying to find a place that is going to be the best fit for me," he said. "To have the best chance to get on the field and be successful. I just want to make sure I am surrounding myself with the best coaches possible that fit me."

As far as when a decision might come, Williams is not sure. He may try to decide after his official visit to Tennessee, or he may wait until the morning of his planned announcement at East Paulding to see what is in his heart.

"I'm not too sure," Williams said. "I'm going to have to look into what I want to do because signing day is going to be right around the corner. I'm going to sit down and think everything through and try to make a decision. It might not be the exact day I come back, but it will definitely be on signing day. I'm going to have to get my ducks in a row and make the right decision that is best for me on and off the field."