Several SI99 Prospects Set for October Commitments

So much for the recruiting 'dead period' the NCAA extended through the rest of the year.

77 of the SI99, SI All-American's preseason ranking of the top college football prospects in the recruiting class of 2021, have already come to college commitments.

It will balloon to over 80 in the coming weeks as many of the nation's best have locked in dates to go public with their verbal commitment. At least one of these elite recruits already knows where he's set to commit to as of this writing.

SIAA takes a closer look (in order of SI99 ranking) at who may add big-time talent to the 2021 roster.

No. 13, OT Amarius Mims

Committing October 14

Considering Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State

The top uncommitted offensive tackle nationally, Mims has been back and forth with his plans to go public with a decision. He pushed up to August during the spring but has since backed off of it because of the dead period and coinciding inability for prospects to take traditional visits. He has, however, been to in-state Georgia at least once with UGA class headliner and fellow SI99 member Brock Vandagriff and others. There's no doubt the two are closer and there is a notion in local circles that Kirby Smart and Georgia simply can't afford to miss out on another elite offensive tackle this cycle, especially the top talent within state lines. Keep an eye on Tennessee, though, as buzz for the Vols has been steadier than expected over recent weeks. One SEC source told SIAA he wouldn't be shocked to see UT be the pick.

No. 49, DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry

Committing October 25

Considering Alabama, Auburn, LSU

Kool-Aid, one of the top overall athletes in America with basketball offers at his top three football programs, will end a four-year recruitment later this month. There are several not-so-secret connections between McKinstry and the Auburn side of the equation, dating back to his two Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley state title runs with Auburn QB Bo Nix. That, along with several visits and plenty of familiarity with AU on the football and hoops side with Bruce Pearl. Alabama has prioritized McKinstry for nearly the same amount of time and there is considerable thinking Nick Saban himself is leading the charge for his next potential cornerback talent. UA hoops is recruiting well under Nate Oats, who landed the state's top prospect just this week, so this one feels like the closest Iron Bowl battle of the 2021 cycle. LSU was left on the list for a reason, over Georgia, so it wouldn't be wise to rule the Tigers completely out although it would be relatively surprising to see McKinstry pick purple and gold.

No. 54, DE Jeremiah Williams

Committing October 10

Considering Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma

This one is all wrapped-up, at least privately. Williams will come off the board this weekend and we feel it will be great news for one SEC program, particularly the one in the SEC West. The dead period played well for the only in-state program on the list here, Auburn, considering he had visited campus several times. The top threat to pulling him away from the Tigers -- Florida -- only got him on campus once before COVID-19 all but ended any further in-person recruiting. Gus Malzahn and company have done very well within Yellowhammer State lines this cycle, even compared to Alabama, and Williams would be the highest-ranked verbal to date in the state.

No. 70, RB Amari Daniels

Committing Before First Game (Not yet scheduled)

Considering Miami, Georgia, Texas A & M, Penn State

Another prospect like McKinstry who has been recruited since his freshman year is the dynamic three-down back from Miami. Daniels has amassed a strong list of suitors before chopping the list down to four. He told SI All-American recently he would have the list cut in half this month before making a commitment before that initial game. Miami (Fla.) Central High School doesn't have a season opener on the schedule just yet but the general feel here is that the season should kick off in the coming weeks. Daniels remaining uncommitted into the month of November would be somewhat of a surprise, he says, especially considering he's about down to just two programs internally. SIAA's guess at which two of the programs would be the two in the top 10 on the field, local Miami and next-closest-to-home-Georgia.

No. 95, TE-H Michael Trigg

Committing October 11

Considering LSU, South Carolina, USC, Kentucky, Arizona State

The top uncommitted tight end prospect in America is another hoops recruit ala McKinstry, with a final three offering options in each sport, even as Kentucky and Arizona State remain in consistent contact. Like Daniels, Trigg has an idea of the top school and top contender on his list but he has been actively working to even the odds between the three contenders, having now visited each on his own. LSU and USC have been true unofficial visits destinations through the current era of recruiting, meaning it wasn't Ed Orgeron and Clay Helton leading the visit, but instead fellow QB recruits like Garrett Nussmeier and Miller Moss. This may be the closest to call on the list given Trigg's visit to USC just this past weekend with a commitment date locked in less than a week after leaving Los Angeles. We have heard true buzz for South Carolina, especially prior to the season, and have since heard more for LSU and now USC fresh off of a good first in-person impression.

More SI All-American Coverage

SI99 Prospects Back in Action Following 2019 Injury

Iso Cam: No. 1 Safety James Williams

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.