SI All-American Selection Timeline Adjusted

Given the uneven nature of the 2020 high school football season across the nation, Sports Illustrated is pushing back the timeline for selecting its 2020 SI All-American high school football team. SIAA announced its watch list of 1,000 candidates in July.

The original plan called for the 1,000 to be pared to 250 this month and 100 next month, with a first-team of 25, a second-team of 25 and an honorable mention squad of SI All-Americans announced in December.

“In the nearly 40 states that are playing football this fall, some leagues have been underway for many weeks and others are just now beginning, so we’re delaying our selection process in order to see as many players in action as possible,” said John Garcia Jr., SI’s director of football recruiting.

The 2020 team is to be comprised of the top senior prospect performers across the country.

“Due to COVID-19 we know we’re still looking at a moving target, but right now our plan is to unveil our All-America picks on or about Christmas Day, after most if not all state playoff games are complete,” he said. “We’ll narrow the nominees to 250 and then 100 between mid November and mid December.”

Garcia said SI also will be picking one Spring SI All-American team focused on the states that will be playing their high school seasons at that time.

The SI All-American team selections for the Fall and Spring are independent of the inaugural prospect rankings, the SI99, a measure of the top college football prospects in the recruiting class of 2021.

