SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Selection Timeline Adjusted

SI All-American

Given the uneven nature of the 2020 high school football season across the nation, Sports Illustrated is pushing back the timeline for selecting its 2020 SI All-American high school football team. SIAA announced its watch list of 1,000 candidates in July. 

The original plan called for the 1,000 to be pared to 250 this month and 100 next month, with a first-team of 25, a second-team of 25 and an honorable mention squad of SI All-Americans announced in December. 

“In the nearly 40 states that are playing football this fall, some leagues have been underway for many weeks and others are just now beginning, so we’re delaying our selection process in order to see as many players in action as possible,” said John Garcia Jr., SI’s director of football recruiting.

The 2020 team is to be comprised of the top senior prospect performers across the country. 

“Due to COVID-19 we know we’re still looking at a moving target, but right now our plan is to unveil our All-America picks on or about Christmas Day, after most if not all state playoff games are complete,” he said. “We’ll narrow the nominees to 250 and then 100 between mid November and mid December.” 

Garcia said SI also will be picking one Spring SI All-American team focused on the states that will be playing their high school seasons at that time.

The SI All-American team selections for the Fall and Spring are independent of the inaugural prospect rankings, the SI99, a measure of the top college football prospects in the recruiting class of 2021. 

More SI All-American Coverage

SI99 Prospects Back in Action Following 2019 Injury

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

SIAA Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Dametrious Crownover Highlights and Evaluation

Dametrious Crownover is a tight end prospect from Grandview High School in Grandview, Texas. Crownover is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SIAA Freak of the Week: Marquis Crosby

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Branden Jennings Highlights and Evaluation

Branden Jennings is a linebacker prospect from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Jennings is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Howard Coach Kenny Blakeney Talks Makur Maker, Upcoming Season

Blakeney earned a commitment from elite center Makur Maker in July.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blog: Red River Recap, Friday Night Lights Week 2

No. 1 recruit hits an academic milestone before venturing to Texas to watch who he hopes is a future teammate along with Red River Rivalry.

Caleb Williams

SI99 TE Michael Trigg Commits to USC

USC football rolling on the recruiting trail after landing SI99 prospect Michael Trigg out of Florida.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI99 Edge Dallas Turner on how the Pandemic Affected his Alabama Commitment

One of the top edge prospects in America, Dallas Turner talks ups and downs during the pandemic ahead of his senior season debut.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

NorBlu

Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Commits to LSU

Fudge is the Tigers fourth commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

Elite SG Lucas Taylor Commits to Clemson

Taylor is the third commitment for the Tigers in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Pawpower52

SIAA Live Evaluation: No. 1 Slot WR Mario Williams

Sports Illustrated All-American went on the road to get a closer at Mario Williams of Plant City, Florida High School, the nation's top Slot Wide Receiver prospect and Oklahoma Sooners commitment.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo