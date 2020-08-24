SI99: A look at Prospects Ranked No. 91-99

SI All-American continues ongoing analysis of the top prospects in the class of 2021 after releasing the SI99 Monday.

91. WR Cody Jackson, Richmond (Texas) Foster

6-foot, 170 pounds

Committed to Oklahoma

Easy third-level ability when breaking down a wide receiver isn't a phrase often thrown around but it makes so much sense in dissecting Jackson's tape. Not only can the Oklahoma commitment challenge the depth of a secondary with speed and efficiency, but he can close the deal with incredible ball tracking ability and the consistency to finish away from his body at the tail end. He could present as a slot wideout as needed in college, but his prowess at intermediate and deep levels warrants isolation and maybe even the boundary on occasion. There is room to fill out physically, but solid polish, quickness and that vertical ability make Jackson an option to prove productive whenever he steps foot on a collegiate field.

92. IDL Elliot Donald, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic

6-foot-2, 250 pounds

Committed to Pittsburgh

Of course that last name, at that city, committed to that program carries plenty of expectation but Donald delivers. The nephew of All-Pro NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Elliot does show some similar traits at the same stage of development. He is incredibly active off the snap and puts pressure on blockers as soon as any prospect on this list, especially in crashing the B-gap against zone blocking schemes. That elite quickness would translate further down the line in an odd-man front as needed but we see Donald as a new-age 3-technique defensive tackle while at Pitt. Urgency is countered with strong polish and overall technique in the phone booth beyond a classic, yet effective swim move. A mature near-leg step-through, stutter and bull-rush are also in his arsenal.

93. QB Eli Stowers, Denton (Texas) John H. Guyer

6-foot-4, 200 pounds

Committed to Texas A & M

Stowers is a long and athletic quarterback prospect and solid rotational thrower. He can pitch with a classic over-the-top release or flip the ball with good velocity and spin from a ¾ slot. Stowers flashes explosive movement capabilities inside the pocket when moved off his midline and navigates well in tight space. The future Aggie has run traits with a fairly long stride and good play speed. His physical tools and athleticism will allow him to open up an offense’s vertical passing game and compliment its rushing attack as a supplemental runner.

94. TE-H Miles Campbell, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

6-foot-3, 234 pounds

Committed to Tennessee

Hailing from Georgia, yet committed to Tennessee, Campbell has ideal H-Tight End traits. He possesses some twitch and urgency in his releases both in-line and flexed out, and has plus long speed. Campbell can run deep overs, corners, inside verticals and also align on the perimeter to execute curls and comebacks, among other routes. He can even factor heavily in an offense’s screen package as well. As a blocker, the future Vol is more than willing to attack with solid punch accuracy and generates solid leg-churn post-contact to sustain. When studying Campbell on tape, it becomes easy to see how Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and tight ends coach Joe Osovet would be excited to use him as a chess piece to scheme up attacks each week in Knoxville.

95. TE-H Michael Trigg, Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian

6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Schools of Interest: Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina, among others.

Trigg works mostly as a big receiver right now, yet we see outstanding H-Tight End traits on tape to be productive at the college level. He has pride as a blocker and works to sustain to compliment the run game. However, it’s what the Florida native does in the pass game that makes him so dynamic. Trigg has wonderful hands and one of the biggest strike zones among tight end prospects in this class. He can reach, extend and pluck naturally with soft mitts and his concentration through catch points and in crowds is ideal. There’s twitch in his athleticism, as he shows a subtle burst in his secondary releases and has open-field vision and elusive RAC traits. Wherever he ends up, look for Trigg to develop into a key contributor in its offensive passing attack in the seams.

96. Nickel Avantae Dickerson, Omaha (Neb.) Westside

6-foot, 170 pounds

Committed to Minnesota

The future Gopher has that rare combination of length, quickness and savvy in the secondary. Dickerson lines up primarily on the outside at the prep level in Nebraska, executing with great technique out of his stance along with great anticipation and use of his frame when breaking on the ball. The suddenness he plays with in space is also apparent in run support, where he is efficient and fundamental in attacking outside in. The length and awareness helps with disengaging against edge blockers and he can win with speed there, too, tailor made to play inside early on. Dickerson moonlights as a very good wide receiver and ball carrier Friday nights, speaking to his ball skills, showcasing the long stride and long speed, more elements that will help him see the field that much sooner in the Big Ten.

97. RB Armoni Goodwin, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville

5-foot-8, 190 pounds

Committed to Auburn

Despite fighting the injury bug more than most at the prep level, all Goodwin has done in the highest classification in Alabama is produce. From a freshman playoff performance of 393 yards in one 2017 game to put his name on the map, the thick, sturdy back has impressed. He has always possessed breakaway speed, running sub 10.8 seconds as an incoming high school freshman, and has maintained the pace despite adding good muscle mass since. Where Goodwin has grown within his game in recent years is his efficiency, projection as a no-nonsense north-south runner with one-cut quickness in the wash as well as in space. Natural leverage, lower-body power and some of the most impressive contact balance in the class make him a threat for the sticks and well beyond on every touch. Assuming health stability, this is also an ideal fit for Auburn's power rushing attack.

98. IOL James Brockermeyer, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Epsicopal

6-foot-3, 275 pounds

Committed to Alabama

Freshly committed to Alabama, Brockermeyer checks in as a top IOL prospect and we currently feel has the best center traits in the class. The heady tone-setter is tough from the pivot and has savvy, vision and competitiveness. Brockermeyer can execute a no-look gun snap before using good lateral agility to lead flow and cutoff linebackers with good angles. He’s tough at the point and can generate solid churn to dictate to his targets. The Crimson Tide pledge does not panic with a man on his head versus tight/odd fronts and can use quickness and leverage to win early versus bigger noses. Versatility is also an attribute Brockermeyer possesses, as we feel he can also man either guard spot in Tuscaloosa as well.

99. WR Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Committed to Michigan

This top 10 list is littered with big, physical specimens who make jump balls and back-shoulder fades look routine, but Dixon is quite the opposite. He's elite because of his ability to execute as the latest example of why a strong floor is still incredibly important in the evaluation business. Playing with Bryce Young the last two years at Mater Dei in California, this rising senior produced against great competition and at every stop. Dixon is an advanced route runner with enough size and strong hands to make plays underneath as well as in traffic. A solid release package and above average speed/stride make for a reliable target who can move the chains at any level.

