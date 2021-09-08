September 8, 2021
The Next Up Podcast: Episode 2

Looking back at college football's opening week, a big de-commitment at quarterback and an ode to McKenzie Milton
The Next Up Podcast with John Garcia, Jr. arrives just in time for the 2021 college football season. The program won't be limited to the college game, though it will be one of its primary focuses along with high school football, college football recruiting, the National Football League and beyond. 

Next Up will be the audio home for all things football as we forecast programs and players "next up" at every level of the game. 

Episode 2 centers on a big-time quarterback recruit getting back on the market in Zach Pyron, who has seen his recruitment uptick since his commitment to Baylor back in March. We look back at some weekend commitments on the football field and of course revisit a classic opening weekend in college football. 

Show Rundown

0:11 - Show Intro

2:10 - Zach Pyron decommits from Baylor, SEC suitors jump in

9:45 - Weekend commitments

12:00 - High School football scores, storylines

15:40 - College football picks, revisiting, collecting (theoretical) cash

17:10 - Milton's world, story shines as Florida State battles Notre Dame

23:50 - Ranking FSU's top QBs ever

27:36 - Show wrap-up

The NU podcast will run once a week, typically early in the week, moving forward.

Follow and/or interact with the show on Twitter @NextUp_Pod to submit listener questions, tips and/or topics you want us to dig into.

The show could also be viewed, with video and audio elements worked in, in its entirety on YouTube right here.

Next Up Podcast Archive

Episode 1 - Big Games and Big Takes 

