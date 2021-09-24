The Next Up Podcast: Episode 4

Crowds made an impact in college football and the NFL, tracking best bets and more

The Next Up Podcast with John Garcia, Jr. arrives just in time for the 2021 college football season. The program won't be limited to the college game, though it will be one of its primary focuses along with high school football, college football recruiting, the National Football League and beyond.

Next Up will be the audio home for all things football as we forecast programs and players "next up" at every level of the game.

Episode 4 is focused on the feeling of football being back at every level, complete with the NFL season back on track. The crowds made an impact in high school, college football and in the league over the weekend, so we salute some of the best moments thereafter. Before the show ends we hit college football picks against the spread and delve into listener Q&A.

Show Rundown

0:11 - Show intro

0:54 - Best from the football weekend

9:30 - Looking back at last week's picks

12:30 - Week 4 CFB picks against the spread

28:10 - Listener Q&A

36:45 - Show wrap-up

