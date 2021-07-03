Top 2021 SI All-American Defender J.T. Tuimoloau Ready to Unveil College Decision

The last remaining SI99 prospect from the 2021 recruiting class will unveil his decision on Sunday

J.T. Tuimoloau will make his long-anticipated verbal commitment tomorrow, July 4th, on CBS Sports HQ, according to 247 Sports Brandon Huffman. Tuimoloau is one of the final prospects in the 2021 with a decision left to make.

SI All-American's No.2 overall prospect and top defensive prospect in the 2021 recruiting class will decide between Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET.

The elite defender most recently removed Alabama from consideration after canceling what would have been his fifth and final official visit of the summer.

"I think I have a pretty good idea of what each of the four schools I've visited offer and now I'm going to discuss things as a family and come to a decision," Tuimoloau recently told Huffman.

Trying to pinpoint a potential landing spot for Tuimoloau has been essentially impossible, as he has been meticulous in every step of the recruiting process since it began as an underclassman.

The Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic star will keep everyone guessing until he publicly unveils the decision during the live show on Sunday afternoon. Ohio State potentially goes into the decision as the perceived leader in the clubhouse but do not discount any of the programs still involved to this point.

SI All-American Evaluation

Tuimoloau is not only the top Edge prospect on our board, he was in the mix for top overall prospect in this class. The Washington native is a player we’ve been aware of since before high school, and even then there was talk he was already the best of the 2021 class. Tuimoloau can work as a “Buck” on the edges, as his size, strength and athleticism allow him to be effective both standing up and with his hand down. He can convert speed to power with ease as a pass-rusher, as well as set an edge, anchor and shed blocks in the run game. Although his size does warrant an interior projection to defensive tackle, and that is something we definitely can foresee in his college career, SIAA slates Tuimoloau as an Edge prospect since he’s shown versatility to play as an on-ball Sam, Buck or Jack, 5-technique end in a 3-man front and as a 7/9-technique rush-end in a 4-man front.

