Top Unsigned Prospects in the Class of 2021

The first day of college football's early signing period has come and gone and the dust has settled, with clear winners and losers from a busy day of the largest wave of prospects making decisions official.

But a bevy of elite prospects have yet to publicly declare a destination. Some, like No. 1 interior defensive line prospect Korey Foreman and No. 4 linebacker Terrence Lewis, are slated to sign a letter of intent this week on a silent basis. They have agreed with the program of choice to keep the signature under wraps until announcing on Declaration Day January 2.

Congrats to [redacted] on landing another big fish.

As for those who are still actively navigating the recruiting process, it doesn't get much bigger or better than J.T. Tuimoloau. The Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) star edge talent is the No. 1 defensive prospect in the SI99 and remains in play for Ohio State, Alabama, Washington, USC and Oregon. A lot of the recent buzz favors the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, the top two programs in the SIAA team rankings. Oklahoma and Michigan were the programs he dropped on Wednesday.

The most explosive offensive weapon still on the board may represent much better news for the Sooners. Garland, Tex. (Lakeview Centennial) running back Camar Wheaton is set to decide between OU and Alabama on December 23. A Big 12 selection would improve the top 10 class and begin to shape the dismount we're expecting Lincoln Riley's program to execute after signing offensive tackle Savion Byrd Wednesday.

The top remaining interior defensive line recruit comes by way of Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic). Tywone Malone is a two-sport force, with baseball complementing football, leading to a truly national list of options to consider over the next six weeks. Local Rutgers is battling with USC, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Tennessee and Florida State at this juncture. A baseball trip to Oxford has garnered some crossover buzz in Lane Kiffin's case; and why not, given how scorching hot the Rebels have been this month.

The SI99 member we'll learn the most about, the soonest, is also the top interior offensive line prospect in the class. Coming out of Katy, Tex. (Taylor) is the much-coveted Bryce Foster, who had been receiving offers as a high school freshman. He is set to commit Friday morning between Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Texas, LSU and Oregon. He sat down with SIAA recently for a lengthy conversation on each.

Terrion Arnold is the top secondary prospect left on the board, by design, in a heated SEC battle between Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The Gators have held consistent buzz here while his close friend Xavian Sorey signed with Georgia on Wednesday. If that package deal is still being considered, something we hear wasn't better than a coin flip before signing day, the Bulldogs are still alive. Alabama, which is selling Arnold on playing cornerback, remains squarely in the mix as well.

Originally planning a silent signing, Tristan Leigh held off on Wednesday in order to take more time to evaluate his top group. The five he had been considering were Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Alabama. The Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) native is now also considering Florida very heavily following a family trip to Gainesville last weekend, so the next two weeks will be busy in the Leigh camp. As it stands, the sense is OU, LSU and perhaps now the Gators ahead of the rest.

Friday Decisions

Foster isn't the only Power 5 prospect expected to take advantage of the last day of the ESP. Three offensive skill players are also set to make the public decision.

The earliest will be Ala. running back Deshun Murrell, still considering UCLA and Penn State. The former Bruin commitment was unable to visit either campus as a recruit and there is momentum on each side given the allure of L.A. and the running back history of PSU.

IMG Academy wideout Malik McClain will also end the process. The former Florida State commitment, who the Seminoles would have loved to have had rejoin the class, is considering Ole Miss, Georgia and others. Sources in the area indicate Penn State making a late push but all of the recent buzz surrounded the hottest recruiting program in the country: Ole Miss.

A verbally committed prospect considering multiple programs could round out the week in Audric Estime. The New Jersey running back has been committed to Michigan State since September but a Monday scholarship offer from Notre Dame has captured the buzz, especially considering he didn't elect to sign Wednesday or Thursday.

--

